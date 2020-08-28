by Dr. Meenakshy Varier on  August 28, 2020 at 12:31 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Nine Indian States, One Union Territory Report Highest COVID-19 Deaths
Among the total COVID-19 deaths reported in India in the last fifteen days, nine states and one Union Territory accounted for 89% of the fatalities. The findings were presented by The Union Health Ministry on Thursday regarding the current status of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

The presentation was made by the Union Health Secretary during the meeting held by the Cabinet Secretary with the Chief Secretaries and Health Secretaries of nine states -- Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, and the UT -- Jammu and Kashmir.

Empowering Better Health

All the states as well as the UT were directed to maintain a rigorous vigil so as to contain the spread of infection as well as take steps to reduce fatalities.


They were also asked to pro-actively take steps towards reducing case fatalities to less than 1 percent across all districts by focusing on effective containment, contact tracing and surveillance, ensuring that at least in 80 percent new positive cases, all close contacts should be traced and tested within 72 hours.

A direction was also given to them to ensure a minimum of 140 tests per million per day, leveraging antigen tests in containment zones and healthcare settings and re-testing of all symptomatic negatives with RT-PCR.

Regular monitoring of home isolation patients by tele-calling and home visits and ensuring timely admission to healthcare facilities if SPO2 level falls below the designated level has also been advised.

The states have been asked to put in public domain the availability of beds and ambulances across Covid-19 facilities while significantly reducing ambulance response time and monitoring week-wise fatality rates for each health facility with particular focus on vulnerable patients.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Combating HIV and COVID Infection may Depend on Antigen Valency
Differences in antigen valency can impact antibody responses, says a new Immunity study.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Pandemic Affects People's Mental Health Severely
COVID-19 has severely affected people's daily lives and mental health, increasing their stress, fear of getting sick and financial strain.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake