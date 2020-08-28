Nine Indian States, One Union Territory Report Highest COVID-19 Deaths

They were also asked to pro-actively take steps towards reducing case fatalities to less than 1 percent across all districts by focusing on effective containment, contact tracing and surveillance, ensuring that at least in 80 percent new positive cases, all close contacts should be traced and tested within 72 hours.A direction was also given to them to ensure a minimum of 140 tests per million per day, leveraging antigen tests in containment zones and healthcare settings and re-testing of all symptomatic negatives with RT-PCR.Regular monitoring of home isolation patients by tele-calling and home visits and ensuring timely admission to healthcare facilities if SPO2 level falls below the designated level has also been advised.The states have been asked to put in public domain the availability of beds and ambulances across Covid-19 facilities while significantly reducing ambulance response time and monitoring week-wise fatality rates for each health facility with particular focus on vulnerable patients.Source: IANS