October 18, 2020
Global Coronavirus Cases Top 39.6 Million Mark
Global COVID-19 cases have topped 39.6 million, while the deaths have soared to more than 1,108,800, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 8,106,384 and 219,286, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 7,432,680, while the country's death toll soared to 112,998.


The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (5,224,362), Russia (1,376,020), Argentina (979,119), Colombia (952,371), Spain (936,560), France (876,342), Peru (862,417), Mexico (847,108), the UK (708,298), South Africa (702,131), Iran (526,490), Chile (490,003), Iraq (423,524), Italy (402,536) and Bangladesh (387,295), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 153,675.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (86,059), the UK (43,669), Italy (36,474), Spain (33,775), Peru (33,648), France (33,325), Iran (30,123), Colombia (28,803), Argentina (26,107), Russia (23,857), South Africa (18,408), Chile (13,588), Indonesia (12,431), Ecuador (12,375), Belgium (10,392) and Iraq (10,198).

Source: IANS

