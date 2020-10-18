COVID-19 in Bengaluru: Coronavirus Tally Breaches 3 Lakh Mark

‘Bengaluru’s COVID-19 tally has breached 3 lakh mark, death toll touches 3,500.’

The bulletin further added that Karnataka reported 7,184 fresh Covid cases and 71 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 7,58,574 and the death toll to 10,427.Out of these fresh cases, 3,371 were reported from Bengaluru Urban alone, the health department said in its bulletin.The day also saw 8,893 patients getting discharged after recovery.Cumulatively, 7,58,574 Covid positive cases have been confirmed across the state, which includes 10,427 deaths and 6,37,481 discharges.Out of the 1,10,647 active cases, 1,09,707 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 940 are in ICUs.Of the 71 deaths reported on Saturday, 14 were from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Mysuru (10), Kolar (5), Dakshina Kannada, Tumakuru, and Uttara Kannada (4 each), while the rest were scattered in other districts.Most of the deceased either had a history of severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) or influenza-like illness (ILI).Among the districts from where new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 3,371, Mysuru 501, Belagavi 298, Tumakuru 281, Bengaluru Rural and Hassan 220 each, Udupi 210, followed by others.Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with 3,04,005 infections, followed by Mysuru (44,638) and Ballari (35,531).Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 2,35,734, followed by Mysuru (36,470) and Ballari (32,954).A total of over 65,62,710 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,01,016 were tested on Saturday alone.Source: IANS