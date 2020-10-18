COVID-19 Reinfections 'To Be Expected'

Currently, there are seven types of coronavirus that infect humans.
‘Nearly two dozen cases of suspected or confirmed COVID-19 reinfections emerged across the globe, but the real number is thought to be far higher, since most were not recorded.’
Among them, Sars, Mers and Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, are considered the deadliest.
The four others cause common colds and can reinfect people six months after they have recovered, according to the report.
With 16,171 new Covid-19 cases, the UK's overall infection tally has increased to 705,428, while the death toll stands at 43,579.
The country's coronavirus reproduction number, also known as the R number, has edged up slightly, according to latest government figures.
The government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) said the R number is now between 1.3 and 1.5, up from last week which was between 1.2 and 1.5.
If the R number is above one, it means the number of cases will increase exponentially.
Source: IANS