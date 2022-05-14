Get Your Blood Sugar Levels Tested as It can Lead to Heart Attack

Advertisement

Dr. Martin Whyte, co-author of the study and reader at the University of Surrey said, "The conventional wisdom has been to slowly and steadily treat type 2 diabetes with diet and medicine dose-escalation over years — the period over which it took people to reduce their sugar levels after diagnosis was thought less important for major vascular protection.This study, from the University of Surrey, used the database of the Research and Monitoring Center of the Royal College of General Practitioners to make a comprehensive study of glycemic control achieved within the first year of diagnosis and to vary blood sugar levels with cardiovascular events.Source: Medindia