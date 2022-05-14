Get Your Blood Sugar Levels Tested as It can Lead to Heart Attack

People with type 2 diabetes need to lower their blood sugar levels sooner after diagnosis than previously thought, so as to prevent major heart attacks such as heart attack, according to a new research study from the University of Surrey.
Furthermore, the research team also found out that individuals with varied blood sugar levels 12 months after diagnosis are more likely to experience dangerous cardiovascular events such as heart attacks. The results of this study has been published in the journal Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism.
Type 2 Diabetes and the Necessity to Bring it Down
Type 2 diabetes is a common disease that results in high blood sugar. This condition is associated with obesity or a family history of type 2 diabetes and may increase a person's risk of developing serious health problems.
Controlling blood sugar levels within the first year of diagnosis reduces the incidence of major cardiovascular events such as heart attacks, according to the University of Surrey study. Furthermore,
the team had found that the more significantly a patient's blood sugar levels change 12 months after diagnosis, the more likely they are to experience dangerous cardiovascular events.
This study, from the University of Surrey, used the database of the Research and Monitoring Center of the Royal College of General Practitioners to make a comprehensive study of glycemic control achieved within the first year of diagnosis and to vary blood sugar levels with cardiovascular events.
Source: Medindia