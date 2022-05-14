About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Get Your Blood Sugar Levels Tested as It can Lead to Heart Attack

by Kesavan K.E.T. on May 14, 2022 at 6:05 PM
People with type 2 diabetes need to lower their blood sugar levels sooner after diagnosis than previously thought, so as to prevent major heart attacks such as heart attack, according to a new research study from the University of Surrey.

Furthermore, the research team also found out that individuals with varied blood sugar levels 12 months after diagnosis are more likely to experience dangerous cardiovascular events such as heart attacks. The results of this study has been published in the journal Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism.

Type 2 Diabetes and the Necessity to Bring it Down

Type 2 diabetes is a common disease that results in high blood sugar. This condition is associated with obesity or a family history of type 2 diabetes and may increase a person's risk of developing serious health problems.

Globalization and changing lifestyles has made diabetes very common in developing countries so much so that India is known as the Diabetes Capital of the World.
Controlling blood sugar levels within the first year of diagnosis reduces the incidence of major cardiovascular events such as heart attacks, according to the University of Surrey study. Furthermore,

the team had found that the more significantly a patient's blood sugar levels change 12 months after diagnosis, the more likely they are to experience dangerous cardiovascular events

.

Dr. Martin Whyte, co-author of the study and reader at the University of Surrey said, "The conventional wisdom has been to slowly and steadily treat type 2 diabetes with diet and medicine dose-escalation over years — the period over which it took people to reduce their sugar levels after diagnosis was thought less important for major vascular protection. However, our observational study suggests that getting blood levels under control quickly — within the first 12 months after diagnosis — will significantly help reduce cardiovascular events."
A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.
This study, from the University of Surrey, used the database of the Research and Monitoring Center of the Royal College of General Practitioners to make a comprehensive study of glycemic control achieved within the first year of diagnosis and to vary blood sugar levels with cardiovascular events.

Source: Medindia
