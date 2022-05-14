Beware! Too Much Ginger Can Lead to Other Problems

Bleeding Occurs

Leading to Diarrhea

Heart Problems

Skin and Eye Allergies

Unsafe During Pregnancy

Sore Throat Problem

It has been described fully in the below paragraphs.Because ginger has antiplatelet properties, excessive consumption of ginger can cause bleeding. Not only this, consuming it with cloves or garlic further increases the risk of excessive bleeding.Excessive intake accelerates the passage of food and feces through the intestines and causes restlessness, which often leads to restlessness and weakness.One of the negative effects of consuming too much ginger is heart palpitations. This herb is known to cause blurred vision, palpitations and insomnia if taken in large doses. This can lead to heart attack and lower blood pressure.Common symptoms of excessive ginger intake include skin rash, redness of the eyes, shortness of breath, itching, swollen lips, itchy eyes and sore throat. In such situations, it is advisable to seek medical help immediately.Consumption of more than 1,500 mg of ginger a day can even lead to the risk of miscarriage. Therefore, it is advisable to avoid excessive ginger during pregnancy and consume it only after consulting a doctor.Although ginger is said to help relieve sore throat, its excessive consumption can have negative effects on the throat. If consumed more in excess, it can irritate the mucous membranes.Although side effects usually occur after consuming too much ginger, there are many cases where it can worsen health problems. So, if the excessive consumption of ginger can be limited, there is no way that these health problems affect the human.Source: Medindia