Beware! Too Much Ginger Can Lead to Other Problems

Ginger, a herbal supplement, is a tropical plant that grows mainly in hot climates. It is one of the main ingredients in Indian cuisine where it is used as a spice as well as flavoring, and has been a traditional solution for thousands of years. In Ayurveda, ginger and its roots are used medicinally and as a spice and exist in two forms: fresh and dried.
Ginger contains some special chemicals that can be used to treat stomach ache and stomach ulcers, as well as to manage weight. Ginger roots are an excellent source of anti-inflammatory properties, and experts believe that regular consumption of ginger can help manage severe health conditions such as dyspepsia, migraines, morning sickness, nausea, osteoarthritis, respiratory infections and rheumatism. It can be used from relieving colds and coughs to lowering bad cholesterol, and is known for its anti-inflammatory properties that are beneficial to a person's overall health.
Ginger Consumption May Lead to Side EffectsNothing is good when not taken in the right amount. The same goes for ginger too. Despite these benefits, excessive consumption of ginger may lead to many health problems.
Consumption of ginger more than recommended (5 grams per day) can cause serious side effects. Check out some of them here as follows:
- Gas
- Heartburn
- Stomach upset or ache
- Mouth irritation or mouth burn
Bleeding Occurs
Because ginger has antiplatelet properties, excessive consumption of ginger can cause bleeding. Not only this, consuming it with cloves or garlic further increases the risk of excessive bleeding.
Leading to Diarrhea
Excessive intake accelerates the passage of food and feces through the intestines and causes restlessness, which often leads to restlessness and weakness.
Heart Problems
One of the negative effects of consuming too much ginger is heart palpitations. This herb is known to cause blurred vision, palpitations and insomnia if taken in large doses. This can lead to heart attack and lower blood pressure.
Skin and Eye Allergies
Common symptoms of excessive ginger intake include skin rash, redness of the eyes, shortness of breath, itching, swollen lips, itchy eyes and sore throat. In such situations, it is advisable to seek medical help immediately.
Unsafe During Pregnancy
Consumption of more than 1,500 mg of ginger a day can even lead to the risk of miscarriage. Therefore, it is advisable to avoid excessive ginger during pregnancy and consume it only after consulting a doctor.
Sore Throat Problem
Although ginger is said to help relieve sore throat, its excessive consumption can have negative effects on the throat. If consumed more in excess, it can irritate the mucous membranes.
Although side effects usually occur after consuming too much ginger, there are many cases where it can worsen health problems. So, if the excessive consumption of ginger can be limited, there is no way that these health problems affect the human.
