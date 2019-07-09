medindia

Get a Total Knee Replacement in the Morning and Go Home That Afternoon

by Iswarya on  September 7, 2019 at 4:46 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Total knee replacement surgery patients can be discharged from hospital on the same day after the surgery, says a new study.
Get a Total Knee Replacement in the Morning and Go Home That Afternoon
Get a Total Knee Replacement in the Morning and Go Home That Afternoon

You can now get a total knee replacement in the morning at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and be home that afternoon. UAB's Department of Orthopaedic Surgery has begun to do same-day knee replacement surgeries for selected patients.

Show Full Article


"For some patients, an overnight stay in the hospital is not necessary," said orthopedic surgeon Elie Ghanem, M.D. "The sooner patients can return home and return to their normal routine, the better. We want patients to go home and be active through physical therapy, and not be in 'sick' mode at the hospital."

Ghanem points out that reducing hospital stays reduces the risk of acquired infection.

"There is no benefit to stay in the hospital if you are capable of going home," he said.

This is a change in practice that has been evolving over time. Twenty years ago, knee replacement patients would remain in the hospital for four or five days. As recently as two years ago, a patient could expect to stay three days. Patients do have to meet certain criteria to be eligible for the same-day discharge.

"There are exclusion criteria," Ghanem said. "Patients with heart issues, such as arterial fibrillation or coronary heart disease, are not eligible. Lung issues and a history of prior infection would also rule a patient out. And patients need to have social support in place at home."

Due to travel concerns, the program is limited to patients living within a 90-minute drive to UAB Highlands Hospital. Patients will receive two or more physical therapy sessions in the following surgery. They must be medically stable, have pain under control, and be able to walk 150 feet to be eligible for same-day discharge. Ghanem says most cases are done under spinal sedation, not full anesthesia.

"Advances in anesthesia are a large part of why we can offer same-day surgery now," Ghanem said. "Our collaborations with physical therapy, nursing, and anesthesia are the keys to making the program work. And the patient and family have to be on board. Most are excited to be able to go right home."

Currently, same-day discharge is available only for patients undergoing total knee replacement, but UAB is working to develop the same program for total hip replacement.

"It is estimated that, by 2025, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will mandate that between 30 percent and 50 percent of all replacement knees and hips should be done same-day," Ghanem said. "Our pain management protocols, anesthesia techniques, dedicated orthopedic nurses/therapists, and selection criteria have made our program possible and safe for a large percentage of our patients."

UAB Medicine's joint replacement team performs more than 1,000 hip and knee replacements annually, and that number continues to grow.

Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Recommended Reading

Quit Smoking Prior To Joint Replacement Surgeries: Get Better Outcomes

Fewer surgical complications were reported in smokers who attended a smoking cessation program prior to their knee or hip replacement surgery.

Wearing Knee Braces can Greatly Reduce Knee Cap Osteoarthritis

Those suffering from osteoarthritis of the kneecap will benefit immensely by wearing a knee brace, says study.

Distinct Gender Difference for Pain and Function in Osteoarthritis

Women with late stage knee osteoarthritis are worse off than their male counterparts as far as pain intensity and function is concerned.

Modern Pharmacologic Treatments Led to a Decrease in Total Hip Replacement Surgeries

Aggressive pharmacological treatments diminished the need of surgical intervention in people with rheumatoid arthritis.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Bakerīs Cyst

Is there a swelling at the back of your knee that is causing pain when you move your knee consider it to be a Bakers Cyst.

Knee Replacement

Make sprinting a possibility! Relieve chronic arthritic pain by having a knee replacement done at affordable prices. Check out our list of world-class hospitals.

Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis is one of the commonest joint disorder and occurs as we age due to wear and tear of a joint. Osteoarthritis can affect any joint of the body.

More News on:

Osteoarthritis Cost Comparison Knee Replacement Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Knee Replacement Surgery Bakerīs Cyst Arthroplasty Acute Coronary Syndrome 

What's New on Medindia

Home Remedies For Weight Loss

Global Efforts Needed to Control Rising Incidence of Dementia

Home Remedies for Gingivitis
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive