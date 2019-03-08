medindia

Genetic Testing Prompts Behavior Changes in People at Risk for Melanoma

by Iswarya on  August 3, 2019 at 12:01 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Genetic testing can motivate people at high risk of developing melanoma (skin cancer) to alter their behavior in order to decrease their risk, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Genetics in Medicine.
Genetic Testing Prompts Behavior Changes in People at Risk for Melanoma
Genetic Testing Prompts Behavior Changes in People at Risk for Melanoma

Skin cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the United States, and melanoma is the most severe type of skin cancer. The National Cancer Institute estimates more than 96,000 new cases will be diagnosed this year, and the disease will cause more than 7,000 deaths. Utah has a particularly high melanoma rate.

Show Full Article


"We are trying to understand whether a genetic test result adds value over and above what can be achieved by patient counseling alone," said study co-author Lisa G. Aspinwall, Ph.D., HCI researcher and professor of psychology at the U of U.

"A genetic test result is concrete and highly personalized. We thought this would be more motivating for difficult behavior change than information about risk based on family history alone."

The Utah Behavior, Risk Information, Genealogy, and Health Trial (BRIGHT) study focused on families with a high risk of melanoma. Individuals enrolling in the study had three or more family members diagnosed with melanoma. Participants between the ages of 16-70 were recruited from melanoma-prone families of two types: families with a known cancer-causing gene called CDKN2A and families with comparably high rates of melanoma but no identified CDKN2A mutation. Researchers at the U of U previously discovered that individuals who carry an inherited mutation in the CDKN2A gene are rare, but those individuals have a risk of up to 76 percent of developing melanoma in their lifetime.

Co-author Sancy Leachman, MD, Ph.D., director of the melanoma research program at Knight Cancer Institute and professor of dermatology at OHSU, explains, "All melanoma has a strong genetic component, but individuals with a strong family history are at extremely high risk. They are ideal candidates for prevention and early detection measures. Making a few relatively simple changes could save their lives."

Each participant received individual counseling from a licensed genetic counselor at HCI. These sessions consisted of a review of family medical history and education about melanoma risk factors, including exposure to environmental ultraviolet radiation (UVR) and genetic predisposition. Participants also received pretest counseling and basic information about melanoma and genetic testing. Members of families known to carry the CDKN2A mutation then were assessed through clinical genetic testing, while subjects from families with no known CDKN2A mutations received information about risk based on family history alone. All participants received identical recommendations for reducing sun exposure.

The multidisciplinary BRIGHT research team included genetic counselors, psychologists, a dermatologist, photobiologists, and an atmospheric scientist. The team examined changes in sun exposure following genetic counseling and test reporting. They used objective measures to track participants, including a special wristwatch-like device to measure UVR and a laser that measures skin color to assess the degree of tanning.

The BRIGHT study results showed genetic counseling about highly elevated melanoma risk, both with and without test reporting, led to sustained reductions in UVR exposure. Additionally, the results provide evidence of a unique benefit to participants who received genetic testing--those who learned they carry the CDKN2A mutation showed reduced exposure to daily UVR the month following genetic counseling, and they showed lighter skin pigmentation one year later.

"The results support the use of melanoma genetic testing to motivate people to adopt risk-reducing behaviors," Aspinwall concluded. "Previously, it was thought genetic testing wouldn't matter because members of high-risk families already knew about their risk and were already being advised to reduce their sun exposure. Our study shows that genetic testing, paired with counseling about familial risk and its management, can be a useful tool to motivate cancer prevention behavior."

Co-author Tammy K. Stump, Ph.D., NW researcher in the department of preventive medicine, added, "We are especially confident in these results because we were able to use state-of-the-art objective measures of sun exposure. It's not simply that those with the CDKN2A mutation wished to limit sun exposure information about personal risk resulted in significant reductions in the levels of sun exposure during the year following genetic counseling."

Researchers say their next goal is to understand better how knowledge of having a high risk for cancer leads to health-promoting changes in behavior rather than leading to debilitating responses. They also seek to improve education so the public understands a suntan is a sign of skin and DNA damage that can lead to melanoma.

Findings from this study and future work will help guide the development of counseling techniques, including optimal follow-up and integration into a patient's routine healthcare program.

Dr. Stump noted, "Genetic testing is becoming more common in healthcare, but we still don't know a lot about how and when to deliver this information in a manner that promotes healthy behavior changes. This study is an example of the type of research needed to guide decisions about genetic test disclosure in clinical settings."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Recommended Reading

Subungual Melanoma / Fingernail Cancer

Subungual (below the nail) melanoma is a rare skin cancer that develops due to activated pigment-producing cells. A brown-black longitudinal band is a typical sign of nail cancer.

Personalized Medicine

Personalized medicine is an advanced method to predict risk of a human to a disease and its early treatment. It is tailor-made precision medicine with least side effects. Pharmacogenomics is the novel concept based on which personalized medicine is ...

Melanoma Treatment - New Investigational Drug Shows Promise in Early Phase I Clinical Trials

Novel compound dubbed MK-8353 offers hope in the treatment of melanoma and other cancers with mutations in BRAF or RAS genes in early phase I clinical trials

Synthetic Compound Identifies Genes Linked to Melanoma Progression

Curcumin like synthetic compound was used to identify genes associated with melanoma progression, as curcumin displayed anti-tumor action in earlier studies.

Christianson Syndrome

Christianson syndrome is a condition that occurs due to mutations (abnormal changes) in the gene SLC9A6 that is present on X chromosome. It primarily affects the nervous system.

DNA Finger Printing

DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.

Genetic Testing of Diseases

Genetic testing helps to confirm a genetic condition in an individual and involves q complex laboratory techniques

Melanoma

Melanoma is a dangerous form of skin cancer caused largely due to exposure to the suns damaging UV rays. It commonly arises from new or pre-existing moles.

Paternity Testing - Whose Baby Is It Anyway?

Paternity testing involves DNA studies that are carried out under certain circumstances to establish the paternity of a child.

Polymerase Chain Reaction

PCR is a thermocycler that can amplify DNA or RNA and is used to identify infections, cancers and for genetic, forensic and evolutionary studies.

Seckel Syndrome

Seckel syndrome is a rare genetic disorder characterized by an abnormally small head, birdlike facial features, mental retardation, and blood malignancies.

Skin Cancer

Skin cancer is an abnormal growth of skin cells. It can develop due to a continuous exposure to sun over the years.

Ultra-Violet Radiation

Ultraviolet radiations are electromagnetic radiations with wavelengths shorter than the shortest wavelength of visible light, " the rays beyond the rainbow".

More News on:

DNA Finger Printing Skin Cancer Genetics and Stem Cells Ultra-Violet Radiation Genetic Testing of Diseases Paternity Testing - Whose Baby Is It Anyway? Melanoma Christianson Syndrome Seckel Syndrome Polymerase Chain Reaction 

What's New on Medindia

FRESH 3D Printing of Human Heart - A Step Closer to Reality

Regular Jogging Exercises can Prevent Weight Gain Even in Those with 'Obesity Genes'

Psoriasis Therapy can Reduce Coronary Inflammation
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive