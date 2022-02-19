About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Genetic Testing Evaluates the Risk of Heart Disease

by Dr Jayashree on February 19, 2022 at 9:13 PM
Genetic testing is used to identify men and women at risk of developing heart disease based on the makeup of their DNA, according to a research study launched by Dignity Health in Arizona, North America.

Heart disease is the No. 1 killer in the world half of Americans are expected to have at least one cardiac event in their lifetime.

Throughout the study, the cardiology team at Dignity Health Chandler Regional Medical Center will collect DNA samples from approximately 2,000 men and women who have no known history of heart disease.

The DNA samples will then be analyzed at Baylor College of Medicine's Human Genome Sequencing Center Clinical Lab to determine if the participants have genetic markers known to cause heart disease.
"This should be the last century of heart disease," said Robert Roberts, MD, Medical Director of Cardiovascular Genomics for Dignity Health in Arizona.

Once the DNA genotyping is completed, the team at Dignity Health hospitals in Arizona will evaluate each participant's genetic markers to determine if they have a low, medium, or high chance of developing heart disease.

Other health and lifestyle factors will also be considered when determining the participants' risk of heart disease. These include hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, and whether the participant smokes or is physically active, among others.

The study participants who have expressed a desire to know their results will be notified by letter. Individuals at high genetic risk for heart disease will have the opportunity to meet with cardiology experts and undergo genetic counseling where needed based on their results and appropriate preventive treatment options.

The genetic counseling team will work closely with the participants who choose to learn of their results to help them understand the findings of their genetic test and what this means moving forward.

Cardiologists will also be available to consult with participants and explain how they can prevent developing coronary artery disease.

Those eligible to participate in the study are men and women between the ages of 40 and 60. They must also have no known history of heart disease, as the goal of the study is to determine their genetic risk for developing heart disease before it develops.

The duration of the study is expected to last approximately 10 years. During the first two years, DNA samples collected from participants will be evaluated for their risk of developing heart disease.

Throughout the remaining period, investigators will be following participants annually to check the status of their heart health, whether they made any lifestyle changes and if they decided to adopt preventative treatment.



Source: Medindia
