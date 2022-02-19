About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New Simulation Helps To Understand the Spread of New Variants

by Kesavan K.E.T. on February 19, 2022 at 9:20 PM
Font : A-A+

New Simulation Helps To Understand the Spread of New Variants

Researchers at Tokyo Metropolitan University have made numerical simulations based on network theory, which shows how the number of infections changes when a new variant of COVID-19 emerges.

They found that there was a nonlinear dependence between how new the variant was and how contagious it was compared to the existing ones, which had not been done in previous work. Their model can be used to understand real pandemic situations like COVID-19 and to report control measures.

Advertisement


COVID-19 pandemic began its spreading in the year 2019 and had a devastating impact on people's lives. As the waves of new variants continue to wreak havoc around the world, scientists are looking for ways to understand how the disease spreads. In particular, there is the problem of how new variants appear, spread and replace existing ones. Understanding the dynamics of variants is essential in controlling their spread.

Advertisement
A classic framework for modeling epidemiological dynamics is the "compartmental" SIR model, which looks at the number of susceptible (S), infected (I) and recovered (R) members in a population. Numbers are related by equations and solved, providing several key features of how a disease spreads; as the number of susceptible patients decreases and more patients recover, the infection spreads faster before it subsides.

However, the model does not measure population diversity, meaning that a given infected person does not have the same probability of infecting everyone else, and the number of contacts that people have varies greatly from one person to another. Any model that attempts to capture pandemic dynamics and captures where and how it spreads should use a more sophisticated model.

Emeritus Professor Yutaka Okabe and Professor Akira Shudo from Tokyo Metropolitan University shows that why they have turned to network theory, a mathematical framework that is able to capture how different members of a population seemed to connect. Using different types of networks, they were able to develop a more realistic model of how an infection can spread.

Key features include dynamic suction levels, levels of network entanglement over time, for example, state without victims. With a few infections and low infectivity, the network will collapse back to a non-infectious state.

The team performed numerical simulation of the microscopic model on the group network; in the midst of a simulation of an infectious disease, they have added a variant that is more contagious than the original strain.

Looking at the numbers, the team found that a variant with the same contagion of the current strain actually failed to take off. This is a direct result of the non-linear nature of the simulation as the network returns to the suction state without infections, that is, without COVID-19 pandemic.

As the infectivity of the new variant increases, the population is more likely to be affected by the variant as opposed to the existing strain, which increases the rate for the new strain at the expense of the old variant. The nonlinear nature of how infection numbers increase with variant infectivity is a product of the microscopic nature of the network model, giving a more comprehensive, nuanced picture than ever before.

The team hopes that their model can be used to develop effective strategies for controlling infectious diseases, to look at significant connection points in the network and to understand how their isolation affects overall infections. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage, fundamental studies of how diseases spread are an important part of informed decision making aimed at bringing normal life back to the community.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Genetic Testing Evaluates the Risk of Heart Disease
COVID-19: Delhi Reports 635 Coronavirus Cases >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Oral Care Tips for Aging Teeth
Oral Care Tips for Aging Teeth
Live Longer by Making Changes to Your Daily Diet
Live Longer by Making Changes to Your Daily Diet
COVID-19 Booster Dose Alters Taste Sensation In Mouth
COVID-19 Booster Dose Alters Taste Sensation In Mouth
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Neck Cracking How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter? 

Recommended Reading
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation...
How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter?
How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter?
Mutations are the sudden changes that occur in genetic materials. They occur as a part of evolution ...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)