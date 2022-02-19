About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Mental Speed Changes Slightly Over a Lifespan

by Dr Jayashree on February 19, 2022 at 9:08 PM
Mental Speed Changes Slightly Over a Lifespan

Mental speed is the speed at which we can deal with issues requiring rapid decision-making that does not change substantially over decades.

Psychologists at Heidelberg University have come to this conclusion. Under the leadership of Dr. Mischa von Krause and Dr. Stefan Radev, they evaluated data from a large-scale online experiment with over a million participants.

The Heidelberg researchers have hereby called into question the assumption to date that mental speed starts to decline already in early adulthood.

"The common assumption is that the older we get, the more slowly we react to external stimuli. If that were so, mental speed would be fastest at the age of about twenty and would then decline with increasing age," says Dr von Krause, a researcher in the Quantitative Research Methods department headed by Prof. Dr. Andreas Voß at Heidelberg University's Institute of Psychology.
To verify this theory, the researchers reevaluated data from a large-scale American study on implicit biases.The results were published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour.

In the online experiment with over a million participants, subjects had to press a button to sort pictures of people into the categories "white" or "black" and words into the categories "good" or "bad".

According to Dr von Krause, the content focus was of minor importance in the Heidelberg study. Instead, the researchers used the large batch of data as an example of a response-time task to measure the duration of cognitive decisions.

On average, the response times of the test subjects rose with increasing age. However, with the aid of a mathematical model, they were able to show that this phenomenon was not due to changes in mental speed.

At the same time, motor execution speed slows down during adult life: older participants in the experiment needed longer to press the appropriate key after they had found the right answer.

Another finding of the study was that average information processing speed only progressively declined with participants over the age of 60.

Generally speaking, we should also note that the test subjects in all age groups included individuals with high and low mental speeds. Our results relate to the average trend.d



Source: Medindia
Oral Care Tips for Aging Teeth
Oral Care Tips for Aging Teeth
Live Longer by Making Changes to Your Daily Diet
Live Longer by Making Changes to Your Daily Diet
COVID-19 Booster Dose Alters Taste Sensation In Mouth
COVID-19 Booster Dose Alters Taste Sensation In Mouth
Nutrition and Cognitive Development in Young Children
Nutrition and Cognitive Development in Young Children
Nutrition plays an important role in cognitive development of children. Various mental assessment .....
Physical Exercise to Improve Memory and Cognition
Physical Exercise to Improve Memory and Cognition
A twice-weekly exercise is to be recommended for people with mild cognitive impairment to improve .....
Can Drinking Coffee Lower Alzheimer's Disease Risk?
Can Drinking Coffee Lower Alzheimer’s Disease Risk?
Amyloid protein plays a major role in the development of Alzheimer's disease (AD). Therefore, ......
Social Psychology
Social Psychology
Social psychology is the branch of psychological science that is mainly concerned and perturbed ......
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic red...
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis....

