Gender-Specific Brain Injury Interventions for Newborns

Newborn boys are found to exhibit a higher risk of hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (HIE) compared to girls. This has led to the proposal of distinct interventions based on gender for brain injuries as per a study at the UT Southwestern Medical Center, published in JAMA Network Open (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Sex Vulnerabilities to Hypoxia-Ischemia at Birth
Go to source).
"The effect of sex needs to be considered in all future neuroprotective interventions for birth asphyxia," said study leader Lina Chalak, M.D., M.S.C.S., Professor of Pediatrics and Psychiatry, Interim Chief of the Division of Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, founder and Director of the Fetal Neonatal Neurology Program, and Associate Director of the Fetal and Neonatal Neurology Fellowship Training Program at UT Southwestern.
Dr. Chalak co-led the study with Catherine Spong, M.D., Professor and Chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology at UTSW.
Millions of newborns worldwide are affected by HIE, damage that occurs when oxygen or blood flow to the brain is reduced or stopped at birth.
Preclinical models have suggested male animals are more susceptible to birth asphyxia than females, likely due to protection supplied by the female hormone estrogen.
Females tend to have better outcomes across a spectrum of neurological injuries, including strokes and traumatic brain injuries as well as prematurity.
However, previous clinical studies have not found an increased incidence of HIE in male babies, since most research investigating this effect has included relatively small numbers of newborns.
Parkland, the primary teaching hospital for UT Southwestern, has one of the busiest maternity wards in the country, having delivered 12,179 babies in fiscal year 2022.
Among singleton births between Dec. 1, 2005, and Dec. 1, 2020, the researchers identified 157,538 newborns. For about 99%, lab results on the infants' umbilical cord blood were available, revealing that 5,590 had significantly acidified blood, indicating risk for HIE.
Although the sex of the newborns was nearly evenly divided, HIE diagnoses followed a different pattern: 54% were in males and 46% in females.
Dr. Chalak, who is also a neonatologist at Children's Health, said these findings could affect the counseling of new parents whose babies have been diagnosed with HIE, as well as the development of new interventions. "Boys may have different molecular pathways than girls, so we might need to address this with different therapies," she said.
- Sex Vulnerabilities to Hypoxia-Ischemia at Birth - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2807807)
