About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Gender Pay Gap Tied to Unpaid Household Work in Childhood

by Adeline Dorcas on July 22, 2022 at 7:52 PM
Font : A-A+

Gender Pay Gap Tied to Unpaid Household Work in Childhood

Young women and girls' time spent in unpaid household work may lead to the gender pay gap, reports a new study from the Universities of East Anglia (UEA), Birmingham and Brunel.

The research shows women's later employment participation is affected by taking on the weight of this care burden in childhood, thus adding to existing inequality gaps in the study countries.

Secret to Marital Bliss Revealed

Secret to Marital Bliss Revealed


A new study finds that chances for bliss are higher when both husband and wife share up the household labor equally.
Advertisement


The study, 'The contribution of girls' longer hours in unpaid work to gender gaps in early adult employment: Evidence from Ethiopia, India, Peru and Vietnam', is published today in the journal Feminist Economics.

Gender Inequality Often Starts at Home

The research team examined data from the Young Lives project, a longitudinal cohort study of childhood poverty following the lives of 12,000 children from India, Ethiopia, Peru and Vietnam. The India sample data is from the states Andhra Pradesh and Telengana.
Women Can Beat

Women Can Beat 'Gender Pay Gap' With Some Key Skills


When it comes to career advancement, 51% of male undergraduates hope to move into a senior leadership position one day, compared to 41% of female undergraduates.
Advertisement

Following the lives of children from the age of 8 to 22, the research team analyzed employment participation in any paid work and any sector (including agriculture), type of employment and wages.

According to UNICEF, girls spend 40 per cent more time on household chores than boys. Unequal shares of household care work are highly consequential for girls and linked to wider inequalities such as access to piped water, which shapes the amount of necessary work.

The amount and nature of household work influences girls' school participation, reduces their time for study and can thus constrain their future employment opportunities. Policy to address gender inequality in paid work needs to take into account unpaid work in childhood, said Dr Nicholas Vasilakos, of UEA. Investing in youth employment is central to development agendas and would help countries meet the UN Sustainable Development Goal of decent work for all by 2030.

Dr Vasilakos, Associate Professor of Sustainable Business Economics and Public Policy at UEA's Norwich Business School, said: "Unequal participation in household work starts at a young age, widening differences over time suggest gendered trajectories."

Prof Fiona Carmichael, Professor of Labour Economics at Birmingham Business School, said: "Longer hours of unpaid household work that reduces girls' time for study may therefore limit their future lives by constraining employment opportunities.

"This confirms that the care burden to women of their greater share of household work starts back in childhood."

At age 22, there was already a gender gap in employment participation (85.72 per cent of men versus 70.64 per cent of women). Moreover, women's hourly wage of US$1.46/hour is significantly less (p=0.001) than men's US$1.77/hour.

Household work is negatively related to job quality - both type of jobs and earnings - said Dr Christian Darko, a Lecturer in Applied Business and Labour Economics at the University of Birmingham.

Prof Shireen Kanji, Professor of Human Resource Management at Brunel University London, said: "It seems that in comparison to men, women's employment is likely to be driven to a greater extent by lack of choice or by need, and is characterised by fewer opportunities for well-paid, higher-quality employment."

However, the study did find that girls whose parents have higher aspirations for them at age 12 have better chances of higher-paid employment at age 22.

Source: Newswise
Men Risk Divorce When They Help Women With Housework

Men Risk Divorce When They Help Women With Housework


A Norwegian study seems to discourage men form sharing housework with their wives, warning them of the risk of divorce.
Advertisement

Physician Moms: Link Between Household Workload, Career Dissatisfaction Identified

Physician Moms: Link Between Household Workload, Career Dissatisfaction Identified


Physician mothers in procedural specialties who reported being primarily responsible for five or more tasks at home more often reported career dissatisfaction as a desire to change careers than those with fewer than five household tasks.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Mushroom Coffee Health Benefits: Myth or Magic?
Mushroom Coffee Health Benefits: Myth or Magic?
Benefits of Star Anise - Slideshow
Benefits of Star Anise - Slideshow
Does Working on Night shifts Affect Chances of Getting Pregnant?
Does Working on Night shifts Affect Chances of Getting Pregnant?
View all
Recommended Reading
Neck CrackingNeck Cracking
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Neck Cracking 

Most Popular on Medindia

Color Blindness Calculator Iron Intake Calculator How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Accident and Trauma Care Post-Nasal Drip Find a Doctor Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Sanatogen The Essence of Yoga
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close