From Plastic Bottles to Pure Taps: The Hidden Costs of Bottled Water

Medical scientists are calling for greater investment in accessible, clean drinking water infrastructure to mitigate the health and environmental risks associated with the widespread use of bottled water. () The contaminants found in bottled water can contribute to hypertension, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and obesity in later life, besides taking a toll on the environment, the scientists warned in a paper published in the British Medical Journal. Moreover, plastic bottles significantly affect the environment as they are the second most ocean pollutant, making up nearly 12 percent of all plastic waste with only plastic bags exceeding them, according to the scientists.
"Low-income and middle-income countries must invest in infrastructure and safe tap water availability," they suggested, as an alternative to bottled water."Governments must urgently confront these (health and environment) issues and shift towards sustainable alternatives to single-use plastic bottles in the interest of both human and global health," wrote the scientists from the Institute for Population Health, Weill Cornell Medicine in Qatar, and New York Medical College.
Contaminants in Bottled Water: A Silent Threat to HealthThese contaminants include microplastics, phthalates, alkylphenols, polychlorinated biphenyls, polyfluoroalkyl substances, and bisphenol A (BPA), according to them. Such contaminants are frequently classified as endocrine disruptors that interfere with the normal functioning of reproductive hormones, thyroid hormones, and glucocorticoid receptors, especially during critical embryonic stages," they wrote. "BPA is a notorious player in this mix. Its exposure has been tied to a range of later-life health issues like hypertension, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and obesity," according to the paper.
The storage conditions of bottled water "significantly increase the risk of plastic contaminants leaching" into the water, especially if exposed to high temperatures and sunlight when harmful chemicals like BPA and phthalates seep into the water," the scientists wrote.
They also questioned the preference for bottled water based on taste and purity. "Research has suggested that many individuals cannot differentiate between tap water and BW (bottled water) in blind tests, challenging the notion that BW is inherently tastier," the scientists said.
They also accused the bottled water industry of being "a notable contributor to the plastic waste crisis, by promoting BW as a healthier option and exploiting common water resources for financial gain".
One of the alternatives, they suggested, is "a personal strategy gaining traction (that) involves using water filters at home, enhancing the potability of tap water, thereby making it a more attractive option for daily use".
