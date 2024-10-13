About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Chronic Stress: A Hidden Risk Factor for Colorectal Cancer

by Colleen Fleiss on Oct 13 2024 5:35 PM

Chronic Stress: A Hidden Risk Factor for Colorectal Cancer
While stress is known to significantly contribute to the onset of various health issues, a new study on Sunday showed how stress can worsen colorectal cancer (CRC). ()
Chronic stress can upset the delicate balance of gut bacteria, which may accelerate the development of colorectal cancer (CRC). Through experiments involving eliminating certain gut bacteria and inducing stress, they identified a specific bacterial species as a promising target for potential therapeutic interventions.

Colo-rectal cancer - Management
Colo-rectal cancer - Management
Treatment for Colorectal Cancers may involve surgery,chemotherapy, radiation therapy or biological therapy. Some people require a combination of treatments.
The team from West China Hospital, Sichuan University of China, used an antibiotic cocktail -- vancomycin, ampicillin, neomycin, and metronidazole -- to eradicate gut microbiota. It was followed by faecal microbiota transplantation to find whether gut microbiota was necessary for chronic stress to fasten the progression of colorectal cancer.

Chronic Stress and Gut Bacteria

The results showed that while chronic stress increased tumour growth, it also decreased beneficial gut bacteria, particularly the Lactobacillus genus, -- essential for a healthy immune response against cancer. “Stress-related CRC progression can be attributed to a reduction in beneficial gut bacteria, as this weakens the body’s immune response against cancer,” said lead researcher Dr. Qing Li from the varsity.

Lactobacillus -- being sensitive to vancomycin and ampicillin -- was found depleted in both the control and stress groups by the antibiotic cocktail. To further explore how Lactobacillus influences CD8+ T cell levels -- which play a crucial role in the body's anti-tumour immunity -- and CRC progression the researchers supplemented mice with Lactobacillus during chronic stress and observed reduced tumour formation.

Colorectal Cancer Screening
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Colorectal screening is done using tests to detect blood in stool, colonoscopy or sigmoidoscopy ordouble contrast barium enema or CT colonography.
"Through faecal analysis, we found that Lactobacillus plantarum (L. plantarum) specifically regulated bile acid metabolism and enhanced the function of CD8+ T cells. This indicates how Lactobacillus may enhance anti-tumour immunity,” Li said. The research showed potential for Lactobacillus-based therapies in treating patients, particularly those affected by chronic stress.

“Restoring beneficial bacteria in the gut, such as Lactobacillus, could strengthen the body’s natural defences against colorectal cancer,” concluded Li. The study was presented at the United European Gastroenterology Week 2024 in Vienna, Austria.

Advertisement
How Does The Body React To Stress
How Does The Body React To Stress
Physical symptoms of stress on the body are varied, ranging from hormonal changes to changes in the nervous system, manifesting as the flight-fight-freeze response.
Reference:
  1. Disruption of the intestinal clock drives dysbiosis and impaired barrier function in colorectal cancer - (https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.ado1458)
Source-IANS
Life Stress Test | Life Stressor Chart
Life Stress Test | Life Stressor Chart
Take Life Stress Test (Life Stressor Chart) to check your stress level. Follow relaxation techniques and know how to relieve stress. Learn how to prevent stress using life stress test.

Recommended Readings
Latest Cancer News
View All
Advertisement