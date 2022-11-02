French Virologist Who Co-discovered HIV Has Died

French virologist Luc Montagnier, who won a Nobel Prize for his part in discovering the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) that causes AIDS has died on Thursday.
He died at the American Hospital of Paris in Neuilly-sur-Seine, a western suburb of the capital, the area's city hall said. No other details have been released.
Montagnier, who was 89, shared half of the 2008 Nobel Prize for Medicine with fellow French scientist Francoise Barre-Sinoussi for their role in discovering the virus. The other half was awarded to German cancer researcher Harald Zur Hausen.
He later became Director of the World Foundation for AIDS Research and Prevention in Paris.
In the years before the onset of the AIDS epidemic, Montagnier had made significant discoveries concerning the nature of viruses and contributed to the understanding of how viruses can alter the genetic information of host organisms.
Since the end of the 2000s, Montagnier started expressing views devoid of a scientific basis. His opinions led him to be shunned by much of the international scientific community.
Earlier this year, Montagnier delivered a speech at a protest against vaccine certificates in Milan, Italy.
Montagnier was an emeritus professor at the Pasteur Institute and an emeritus research director at the CNRS. He won multiple awards, including France's highest decoration, the Legion of Honor.
His investigation of interferon, one of the body's defenses against viruses, also opened avenues for medical cures for viral diseases.
Source: Medindia