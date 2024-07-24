Forever Chemicals in U.S. Growing Health Risks

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

PFAS in U.S. Pesticides: A Growing Concern

Key Findings from the Study

Troubling Trend: 14% of all U.S. pesticide active ingredients are PFAS, including nearly one-third of active ingredients approved in the past 10 years.

The Worst of the Worst: PFOA and PFOS, thought to be among the most toxic PFAS chemicals, have been found in some pesticide products, likely from the leaching of fluorinated containers and other unknown sources.

Persistent Water Pollutants: PFAS ingredients in pesticide products have been found in streams and rivers throughout the country.

Complex Mixtures: Pesticides can accumulate PFAS from multiple sources, leading to mixtures of different PFAS chemicals in containers.

Oversight Deficiencies: The current U.S. pesticide regulatory framework is not equipped to adequately identify and assess the risks from PFAS in pesticides.

Experts Voice Their Concerns

The Role of PFAS in Pesticide Stability

A new peer-reviewed study published today in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives reveals that per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), often referred to as “forever chemicals,” are increasingly being incorporated into U.S. pesticide products. This contamination of waterways poses significant potential health risks to humans ().Titled Forever Pesticides: A Growing Source of PFAS Contamination in the Environment, this study is the first comprehensive analysis of the various methods by which PFAS are introduced into U.S. pesticide products. These PFAS-laden pesticides are applied across the nation on essential crops like corn, wheat, kale, spinach, apples, and strawberries. Additionally, they are used domestically in flea treatments for pets and insect-killing sprays.The research, conducted by experts from the Center for Biological Diversity, Environmental Working Group, and Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, compiled data on PFAS sources in pesticide products. These sources include specific ingredients deliberately added to pesticides and contamination from leaching fluorinated storage containers.“This is truly frightening news because pesticides are some of the most widely dispersed pollutants in the world,” said Nathan Donley, environmental health science director at the Center for Biological Diversity. “Lacing pesticides with forever chemicals is likely burdening the next generation with more chronic diseases and impossible cleanup responsibilities. The EPA needs to get a grasp on this fast-emerging threat right away.”“Toxic PFAS have no place in our food, water, or homes, posing a serious threat to our health and environment,” said David Andrews, Ph.D., a senior scientist at the Environmental Working Group. “The increasing use of PFAS pesticides will lead to increasing levels of PFAS in the environment. Their presence not only endangers agricultural workers and communities but also jeopardizes downstream water sources, where pesticide runoff can contaminate drinking supplies. From home gardens to pet care, the use of these pesticide products further illustrates why we must end all non-essential uses of these persistent ‘forever chemicals.’”“I can think of no better way to poison people and the environment than to spray PFAS-laden pesticides on our crops and in our homes,” said PEER Science Policy Director Kyla Bennett. “The blame for this contamination crisis lies squarely on EPA’s shoulders.”PFAS are intentionally being added to pesticides in part to increase the stability of pesticide ingredients and improve pesticides’ ability to kill living organisms.Source-Eurekalert