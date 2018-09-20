People with multiple sclerosis have been found to experience greater improvement in Quality of life (QOL) compared to the younger population, finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the Rehabilitation Psychology.
For Multiple Sclerosis Patients Quality of Life Tends to Increase as They Age: Study
The participants were 57 individuals with MS, ages 35 to 65. Divided into three age groups: 35-44, 45-54, and 55-65. Depression was measured by the Chicago Multiscale Depression Inventory; Quality of life (QOL) was measured by the Physical and Mental scores on the MS QOL-54. The researchers found significant between-group differences for both measures. The oldest group reported the lowest levels of depressive symptoms and the highest levels of Physical QOL.
"These results were unexpected," said Dr. Strober, a senior research scientist at Kessler Foundation, "given the functional limitations, disease progression, and neurological lesions seen in the aging MS population. Contrary to our hypothesis, the trend by age paralleled that of the general population."
"These findings suggest that younger individuals with MS are at greater risk for depression and poor QOL," summarized Dr. Strober. "If this trend is confirmed in future studies, targeted screening for depression by age may be warranted in this population."
