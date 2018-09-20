medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Frequent Visits to the Doctors Saves the Fibromyalgia Patients from Suicidal Thoughts

by Rishika Gupta on  September 20, 2018 at 8:17 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Patients who have fibromyalgia are less likely to commit suicide or have suicidal thoughts because they are in constant touch with their doctors for their medical condition, finds a new study.

The findings of this study are published in the journal of Arthritis Care & Research.
Frequent Visits to the Doctors Saves the Fibromyalgia Patients from Suicidal Thoughts
Frequent Visits to the Doctors Saves the Fibromyalgia Patients from Suicidal Thoughts

Patients who did not attempt suicide were at the doctor an average of 50 hours per year versus less than one hour per year for the group who committed self-harm, according to lead author Lindsey McKernan, Ph.D., assistant professor of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation.

"Fifty hours versus one hour - that's a staggering difference," McKernan said. "They might have been at one appointment in a year and this disorder, fibromyalgia, takes a lot to manage. It takes a lot of engagement."

Doctors already know that fibromyalgia patients are 10 times more likely to die by suicide than the general population, but this study is the first to successfully apply machine learning to reliably detect suicide risk in fibromyalgia patients and also to explain that risk in clinically meaningful ways, according to senior author Colin Walsh, MD, MA, assistant professor of Biomedical Informatics.

"The study suggests a possible path for intervention," Walsh said. "Perhaps we can connect those individuals to an outpatient provider, or providers, to improve their care and reduce their suicide risk. We also might see patients at-risk establish meaningful relationships with providers whom they can contact in times of crisis."

Walsh said, on average, those who presented at some point with suicidal thoughts spent 1.7 hours in clinic per person per year while those who did not present with suicidal thoughts were in clinic on average 5.9 hours per person per year.

The difference was even more substantial for those who presented with suicide attempts: less than one hour per year in the clinic for attempters and over 50 hours per year on average for non-attempters, he said.

The case-control study looked at large-scale electronic health record (EHR) data collected from 1998-2017, including 8,879 individuals with fibromyalgia, with 34 known suicide attempts and 96 documented cases of suicidal thoughts, examining factors that increase and decrease the risk of suicide in this population.

Researchers converted time-based-billing codes to equivalent minutes to estimate face-to-face provider contact. Risk factors specific to suicidal thoughts included complaints such as fatigue, dizziness, and weakness. Risk factors specific to suicide attempts included obesity and drug dependence.

"It's not just about risk factors; it is about what keeps people from hurting themselves, protective factors," McKernan said. "If you really break it down the people who were having suicidal thoughts weren't going into the doctor as much. I think about the people who might be falling through the cracks. Chronic pain in and of itself is very isolating over time."

McKernan noted that part of living with and managing fibromyalgia is being engaged with care such as physical therapy, working with a psychologist or mental health provider, doing exercise and self-management in addition to seeing a primary care provider and rheumatologist.

"We looked at thousands of people in this study and not one who received mental health services of some kind went on to attempt suicide," she said.

"Often, when you are hurting, your body tells you to stay in bed. Moving is the last thing that you want to do. And when you are tired, when your mood is low, when your body aches, you don't want to see anybody, but that is exactly what you need to do -- contact your doctors, stay in touch with them, and move. It really can make a difference."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Recommended Reading

Ultralaser Treatment May Help Reduce Pain in Fibromyalgia Patients

Ultralaser Treatment May Help Reduce Pain in Fibromyalgia Patients

Ultralaser treatment for fibromyalgia is highly effective for pain reduction when applied to the hands. Medical device with simultaneous laser and ultrasound application can significantly reduce the pain experienced by patients with fibromyalgia.

Women Veterans Treated for Fibromyalgia May Exhibit High Rates of Childhood Abuse

Women Veterans Treated for Fibromyalgia May Exhibit High Rates of Childhood Abuse

Screening women Veterans with fibromyalgia for military sexual trauma (MST) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) may help offer complete care and improve treatment.

New Psychological Therapy for People With Fibromyalgia

New Psychological Therapy for People With Fibromyalgia

A new psychological therapy called Emotional Awareness and Expression Therapy (EAET) helps treat people with chronic pain and fibromyalgia.

Swimming Plays an Effective Part To Treat Fibromyalgia

Swimming Plays an Effective Part To Treat Fibromyalgia

Swimming is as effective as walking to relieve pain. Swimming can be a preferable option for a person who suffers from both fibromyalgia and knee arthrosis.

Chest Pain

Chest Pain

Ask any one who has experienced intense chest pain and they will vouch for the fact that it was the most frightening experience of their life!

Costochondritis

Costochondritis

Inflammation of the cartilage that joins the ribs to the breastbone is known as Costochondritis. It is one of the most common causes of musculoskeletal chest pain.

Fibromyalgia

Fibromyalgia

Fibromyalgia (FM) is a chronic health condition charecterized by widespread pain and stiffness in the muscles, joints and tendons. It is considered to be a co-morbid disorder.

Hypermobility Syndrome

Hypermobility Syndrome

Hypermobility Syndrome is a condition in which a person can move his joints far beyond the normal range.

Myofascial Pain Syndrome

Myofascial Pain Syndrome

A patient with myofascial syndrome suffers from pain at trigger points, which is referred to other parts.

More News on:

Chest Pain Fibromyalgia Hypermobility Syndrome Costochondritis Myofascial Pain Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

DOOR Syndrome / Rare Genetic Disorder

DOOR Syndrome / Rare Genetic Disorder

DOOR syndrome is a rare genetic disorder marked by deafness, short or absent fingernails, abnormal ...

 Gluten-Free Diet: Health Benefits and Recipes

Gluten-Free Diet: Health Benefits and Recipes

Are you gluten intolerant? Stay away from gluten allergy and celiac disease by shifting to ...

 Moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk for Hairy Cell Leukemia (HCL)

Moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk for Hairy Cell Leukemia (HCL)

Moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk is used to treat hairy cell leukemia (a form of chronic lymphocytic ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive