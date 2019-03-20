medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Food Pantry Clients More Likely to Choose Healthy Meal Kits

by Adeline Dorcas on  March 20, 2019 at 2:05 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Healthy meal kits and recipe tastings attract many food pantry clients, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Public Health Nutrition.
Food Pantry Clients More Likely to Choose Healthy Meal Kits
Food Pantry Clients More Likely to Choose Healthy Meal Kits

Food pantry clients are more likely to select whole grains and leafy greens when they are arranged with all ingredients needed to make a meal, reports a new study from the Rudd Center for Food Policy and Obesity at the University of Connecticut.

Nearly 40 million Americans face hunger, and many rely on the food banking system to supplement the groceries needed to feed themselves and their families. Consequently, it is essential to maximize the nutritional quality of food available through food pantries. At the same time, it is also important to encourage food pantry clients to select the healthier options.

"We knew that pantries in our area were providing healthier foods, but we also understood that these items might need additional promotion for clients to select them. So, as we watched meal kits take off as a popular food preparation trend, we became interested to see whether a low-cost version could serve as an attractive and convenient method for increasing healthy food selection," said study co-author Emma Stein.

The study was conducted in a "client choice" food pantry, meaning clients could visit once a month and select the foods they wanted from the shelves based on personal preference and family size.

To create the meal kit, a local chef developed two different low-cost recipes featuring whole grains and kale. The pantry was open three days a week - one day each week both recipes were prepared for clients to taste, and all of the ingredients were available together in a bundle. Another day each week, the recipes were prepared and available to taste, but the ingredients were available only on the shelves as usual. On the third day, the pantry operated as usual - the ingredients were available on the shelves, but there was not a prepared recipe to taste.

Findings indicate that clients were three times as likely to take kale and whole grains when they visited the pantry on days when recipe tastings and meal kits were available, compared to the days when neither was provided.

In addition, including the meal kit with the recipe tasting doubled kale and whole grain selection when compared to providing the tasting alone. There also appeared to be a spillover effect from the meal kits - many clients selected additional brown rice and kale from the shelves, perhaps to prepare a larger portion.

Senior author of the study and Rudd Center Director, Marlene Schwartz, notes that "although providing recipes and tastings helps clients see how an unfamiliar food can be prepared, taking the extra step of putting together all of the ingredients into a bundle makes it that much more convenient for them to choose the healthier options that are offered. If we can provide these products in a way that we know will increase their selection, we are giving each client and their family the best opportunity to eat more healthfully."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Recommended Reading

Healthy Food Choices Depend on Nearby Foods on Grocery Shelf

Food choices between healthy food and indulgent food depend mainly on what food sits nearby on the supermarket shelf, reveals study at Duke University.

Your Neighborhood May Affect Your Healthy Food Choices: Here's How

Neighborhood may have a strong impact on the healthiness of dietary choices. A new study suggests that people living in an area with a lower socioeconomic status had a lower score in the food index than those living in a more prosperous community.

Is Having a Food Shelf - Good or Bad?

Food Shelf can help an individual to select the groceries based on their food choices and knowledge on how to cook. SuperShelf strives to enhance food shelves by creating a welcoming, grocery store-like environment, making the healthiest choice, the ...

Health Benefits of Kale

Kale is the super green food that is bursting with nutrients. It helps promote good bone and eye health, combat cancer and keep sugar levels in check.

Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali

Diwali, the festival of lights is round the corner. Take a fat free route when it comes to gifting this Diwali. Go the untraditional way and gift your near and dear ones with the gift of health.

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food product manufacturing companies.

Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements

Selenium is a powerful anti-oxidant that prevents cell damage and helps in thyroid hormone production. Selenium is a trace mineral required by the body for proper growth and functioning.

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.

Tips for Healthy Grocery Shopping

Healthy grocery shopping is not only about counting calories and checking food labels, but about selecting fresh and seasonal foods and cooking them right.

Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat

Every nutrition fad comes with its share of diet foods. While they seem healthy, many diet foods promote weight gain. This article will highlight the top diet foods that make you fat.

Top Food for Dieters

A diet food contains protein, fiber and good fats, which help in weight management. Diet foods if consumed regularly can aid in weight loss. Top diet foods include some nuts, vegetables, grain, fruits.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Hunger Fullness and Weight Control Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat Top Food for Dieters Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali Tips for Healthy Grocery Shopping 

What's New on Medindia

Hormonal Headaches

Diet Management in Acidity and GERD

Chew Your Food Well
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive