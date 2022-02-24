About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Food Allergies in Children Stabilize After Guideline Changes

by Hannah Joy on February 24, 2022 at 11:35 AM
Font : A-A+

Food Allergies in Children Stabilize After Guideline Changes

Serious allergic reactions to food among children has reduced after the changes to Australian infant feeding guidelines, reveals a new study.

The research, led by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI) and the John James Medical Centre and published in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, stated the rising rates of hospital admissions for food anaphylaxis (serious allergic reactions) had stabilized in young children and teenagers in Australia since 2008.

Advertisement


MCRI Professor Mimi Tang said the study was the first real-world evidence to show that updates to allergy prevention and infant feeding guidelines were having a measurable impact on the population prevalence of food anaphylaxis.

Australasian Society of Clinical Immunology and Allergy (ASCIA) infant feeding and food allergy prevention guidelines changed in response to published studies over the past 15 years, from a recommendation to 'delay' allergenic foods (1999 to 2007) to 'not delay' (2008) and then later to 'introduce early and often' (since 2016).
Advertisement

In the 1990s most guidelines recommended avoiding allergenic foods until age 1-3 years and avoidance of these foods in infancy became widespread. By 2008, this advice was removed in Australia and New Zealand based on increasing evidence that delaying allergenic foods had been associated with an increased food allergy risk.

John James Medical Centre Dr Raymond Mullins said the rise in food allergy rates among Australian children appeared to have stabilized after a steady increase over several decades.

"Before 2008, we saw large year-on-year increases in admission rates, a bit like compound interest. But now we are seeing a flattening of the curve," he said.

"In children, aged 1 to 4 years, the yearly rate of increase dropped from 17.6 per cent a year between 1999 to 2007, to 6.2 per cent a year between 2008 to 2015 and then 3.9 per cent a year since 2016.

"A slowing in the rates of increase in food anaphylaxis admissions also occurred in those aged 5-14 years, born after the 2008 changes. These changes were not seen in older teens aged 15 and over who were born before 2008, who could not have benefited from the changing guidelines.

"Whilst we did see a spike in children aged less than one year, this is most likely due to earlier hospital presentations of pre-existing food allergy following introduction of allergenic solids in the first year of life."

The study examined national emergency department data for food anaphylaxis during three different time periods from 1998-1999 and 2006-2007, between 2007-2008 and 2014-2015 and between 2015-2016 and 2018-2019. A total of 37,132 anaphylaxis admissions were recorded over the timespan.

Professor Tang said it was important not to be complacent as overall food anaphylaxis hospital admission rates had still increased and there was an unmet need for effective treatments that could induce remission.

"The absence of an absolute drop in anaphylaxis admissions is disappointing, although it is possible that other environmental factors such as microbial exposures, diet and vitamin D levels may be driving the increased admission rates," she said.

"It's a positive sign that changes to Australasian guidelines have led to earlier introduction of common allergy causing foods and that most parents have access to reliable advice. But even if early introduction of common allergy causing foods partially reduces the risk of food allergy development, there will still be children who develop food allergy and many children and adults already have food allergy, so we need to also work towards finding effective treatments."

The results come after a MCRI led study last year also found changes to the guidelines had led to a 16 per cent decrease in peanut allergy among infants and noted a significant increase in parents introducing peanut into their babies' diet.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Changes in Cognitive Empathy of Disabled Children’ Siblings

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Prostate Cancer Work on Fusion Gene Wins the Sjöberg Prize - Interview with Dr. Arul M. Chinnaiyan
Prostate Cancer Work on Fusion Gene Wins the Sjöberg Prize - Interview with Dr. Arul M. Chinnaiyan
Organ Transplantation Can Now be Done Using Universal Blood Type Organs
Organ Transplantation Can Now be Done Using Universal Blood Type Organs
Crash Diet: Good or Bad?
Crash Diet: Good or Bad?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Height and Weight-Kids Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Types of Food Allergies Hunger Fullness and Weight Control Choose The Right Over-the-Counter Drugs for Allergy Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat Top Food for Dieters 

Recommended Reading
Kids with Food Allergies Seen Faster Under New Pediatric Model
Kids with Food Allergies Seen Faster Under New Pediatric Model
Children with food allergies are seen ten months sooner and have fewer allergic reactions when ......
Food Allergies in Children Impact Parents’ Mental Health
Food Allergies in Children Impact Parents’ Mental Health
Study shows that food allergies in children also impact parents' mental health....
Seafood Allergies are More Common Among Black Children
Seafood Allergies are More Common Among Black Children
A new study has revealed that Black children have significantly increased rates of shellfish and ......
Two Reasons Why Babies Develop Food Allergies
Two Reasons Why Babies Develop Food Allergies
Babies with low Bacteroides levels are at a threefold increase risk of developing a peanut ......
Choose The Right Over-the-Counter Drugs for Allergy
Choose The Right Over-the-Counter Drugs for Allergy
Over-the-counter (OTC) drugs can be bought without a prescription. OTC allergy medications are for t...
Hunger Fullness and Weight Control
Hunger Fullness and Weight Control
An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the m...
Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded
Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded
Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food produ...
Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan
Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan
Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve...
Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat
Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat
Every nutrition fad comes with its share of diet foods. While they seem healthy, many diet foods pro...
Top Food for Dieters
Top Food for Dieters
A diet food contains protein, fiber and good fats, which help in weight management. Diet foods if co...
Types of Food Allergies
Types of Food Allergies
If you are allergic to certain food items-Watch out for what you eat...
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food....

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)