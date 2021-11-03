Food Allergies in Children Impact Parents’ Mental Health

Participants were 105 parents of children with medically diagnosed food allergies who were asked to complete online questionnaires about their experiences. Almost half of the children had been rushed to the hospital at least once because of an allergic reaction.The research team considered the level of the child's allergy along with parents' intolerance of uncertainty, i.e., how they manage unforeseen events; for instance, they can't control their child's exposure to allergic food completely. The self-efficacy (their confidence in allergy management) of the parents was also measured.Researchers found that 81% of parents face 'significant worry' about their child's food allergy. The clinical cut-off for post-traumatic stress symptoms (PTSS) was met by 42% of parents, while 39% of parents reported moderate to extremely severe anxiety.In addition, parents of children who have had an adrenaline auto-injector (like Epipen) administered were seven-folds more likely to experience PTSS.Findings also revealed that greater intolerance of uncertainty and lower food allergy self-efficacy were associated with poorer psychological outcomes. However, mixed results were obtained for the relationship between allergy severity and parent mental health, with PTSS observed in parents of children with both life-threatening and milder allergies.Dr. Roberts said,She adds that the results highlight the need for greater awareness about the mental health problems parents of children with food allergies may be experiencing.she added.Dr. Alex Brightwell, a Consultant Paediatrician, said,Source: Medindia