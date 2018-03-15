Flu Vaccine can Now be Given in a Pill

World's first synthetic, non-biologic flu vaccine that can be given as a pill has been developed, reveals a new study.
The tablet does not need refrigeration, which makes it easier to transport and suitable for developing countries with warm climates.
Scientists at the University of Cardiff produced the pill by creating synthetic "mirror image" versions of protein molecules.
‘Flu pills do not need refrigeration and can be easily available for all people.’
Lead scientist Professor Andrew Sewell said: "There are many benefits of oral vaccines. Not only would they be great news for people who have a fear of needles, but they can also be much easier to store and transport, making them far more suitable for use in remote locations where current vaccine
delivery systems can be problematic."
Scientists claim that this new pill could herald a "revolution in vaccine delivery."
The research was published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation,
and has been confined to a proof-of-concept laboratory study.
However, it might take many more years before a non-biological pill vaccine is tested on patients, revealed scientists.
Source: Medindia