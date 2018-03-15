Love Handles are Truly Because of Love Finds a Study

Font : A- A+



Partners who are in serious relationships, tend to pile on fat because they don't have the need to look attractive or slim to find a partner finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the Journal of PLoS ONE.

Love Handles are Truly Because of Love Finds a Study



The Scientists have confirmed that being in a serious relationship really does increase the chances of



‘Being in a serious committed relationship can really increase the likelihood of becoming fat. When couples dont need to look attractive and slim to attract a partner, they may feel more comfortable in eating more food rich in fat and sugar.’ According to the study, the couples weigh more than single people - despite having healthier lifestyles and eating more fruit and vegetables.



Lead author Stephanie Schoeppe said that the reason behind this could be that they no longer need to impress potential suitors.



And she also warned that children could only add or more or less worsen the weight problems, as parents tend to munch on their 'leftovers and snacks.'



When couples don't need to look attractive and slim to attract a partner, they may feel more comfortable in eating more food rich in fat.



The study showed that the weight gain is not because of the healthy lifestyle, as most of the couples consumed more fruit and steered clear of fast food, alcohol, and cigarettes. However, experts believe the reason behind this comfort weight could be that 'couples are eating more of all food types together.'



Source: Medindia The Scientists have confirmed that being in a serious relationship really does increase the chances of weight gain and explained why.According to the study, the couples weigh more than single people - despite having healthier lifestyles and eating more fruit and vegetables.Lead author Stephanie Schoeppe said that the reason behind this could be that they no longer need to impress potential suitors.And she also warned that children could only add or more or less worsen the weight problems, as parents tend to munch on their 'leftovers and snacks.'When couples don't need to look attractive and slim to attract a partner, they may feel more comfortable in eating more food rich in fat.The study showed that the weight gain is not because of the healthy lifestyle, as most of the couples consumed more fruit and steered clear of fast food, alcohol, and cigarettes. However, experts believe the reason behind this comfort weight could be that 'couples are eating more of all food types together.'Source: Medindia

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

You May Also Like

More News on: