Love Handles are Truly Because of Love Finds a Study

Partners who are in serious relationships, tend to pile on fat because they don't have the need to look attractive or slim to find a partner finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the Journal of PLoS ONE.
The Scientists have confirmed that being in a serious relationship really does increase the chances of weight gain
and explained why.
‘Being in a serious committed relationship can really increase the likelihood of becoming fat. When couples dont need to look attractive and slim to attract a partner, they may feel more comfortable in eating more food rich in fat and sugar.’
According to the study, the couples weigh more than single people - despite having healthier lifestyles and eating more fruit and vegetables.
Lead author Stephanie Schoeppe said that the reason behind this could be that they no longer need to impress potential suitors.
And she also warned that children could only add or more or less worsen the weight problems, as parents tend to munch on their 'leftovers and snacks.'
The study showed that the weight gain is not because of the healthy lifestyle, as most of the couples consumed more fruit and steered clear of fast food, alcohol, and cigarettes.
However, experts believe the reason behind this comfort weight could be that 'couples are eating more of all food types together.'
Source: Medindia