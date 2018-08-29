medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Five Crore People Out of Poverty in India: PM Modi

by Hannah Joy on  August 29, 2018 at 2:05 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that in the last four years, about five crore poor people had come out of poverty. From the time the NDA has come to power, about three lakh children's lives have been secured through the 'Swachh Bharat' campaign.
Five Crore People Out of Poverty in India: PM Modi
Five Crore People Out of Poverty in India: PM Modi

Interacting with BJP workers in Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh and the city through the "Narendra Modi App", he said that the government was determined to bring the last man in the queue to mainstream development in the country.

"In the last four years, five crore poor have come out of poverty," Modi said.

"Now, the common man can fly through our 'Udaan' scheme. The government has built in four years more number of toilets than constructed in last 70 years since independence," he added.

Citing a World Health Organisation report, the Prime Minister said that by running the cleanliness campaign (Swachh Bharat Abhiyan) the lives of three lakh children have been saved.

"Our country is now moving ahead with speed," he said.

Speaking about the 'Pravasi Bharatiya Divas' in Varanasi between January 21 and 23, he appealed to the residents of the holy city: "We need to demonstrate to them Kashi's spirituality and the Indian culture. To make the event a success and to give Kashi a world identity, every citizen should contribute."

Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth will inaugurate the event, which is likely to see significant participation of the Indian diaspora from across the world.

Modi also appealed for making the "Swachhata hi Sewa" campaign a success.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Related Links

Center and States Must Move Together to End Poverty in India: Narendra Modi

Center and States Must Move Together to End Poverty in India: Narendra Modi

The political deadlock over Land Acquisition bill is seriously impacting rural development, including the creation of schools, hospitals, roads, irrigation projects.

Narendra Modi Committed to Eradicate Poverty In India

Narendra Modi Committed to Eradicate Poverty In India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his government has given Indians universal access to banks and insurance without tying them down in endless programs.

Swachh Bharat and Swasth Bharat Go Hand in Hand: Sachin Tendulkar

Swachh Bharat and Swasth Bharat Go Hand in Hand: Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar was nominated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to spread awareness about cleanliness when the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan was launched.

Modi's Clean India Mission Can Stop Up to 3 Lakh Deaths: WHO

Modi's Clean India Mission Can Stop Up to 3 Lakh Deaths: WHO

Over three lakh deaths due to diarrhea and protein-energy malnutrition can be stopped if Indians are committed 100 percent to Swachh Bharat Mission, said World Health Organization.

Marasmus / Protein-Energy Malnutrition

Marasmus / Protein-Energy Malnutrition

Marasmus is a severe potentially life threatening form of malnutrition caused by a diet deficient in calories and proteins. There is significant wasting of fats, muscles, and tissues of the body leading to a "skin and bones" appearance.

Premenstrual Syndrome

Premenstrual Syndrome

Premenstrual syndrome or PMS is a medical condition characterized by a range of physical and emotional symptoms before onset of menstruation.

More News on:

Premenstrual Syndrome Marasmus / Protein-Energy Malnutrition 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Stiripentol for Dravet Syndrome

Stiripentol for Dravet Syndrome

Stiripentol is used as an add-on therapy with clobazam and valproate to treat seizures associated ...

 Molluscum Contagiosum (MC) / Water Warts

Molluscum Contagiosum (MC) / Water Warts

Molluscum contagiosum (MC) or water warts is a viral skin infection caused by the molluscum ...

 Encopresis / Paradoxical Diarrhea

Encopresis / Paradoxical Diarrhea

Encopresis or paradoxical diarrhea is the leakage of stool and soiling clothes, mostly without ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive