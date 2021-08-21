First DNA-Based Vaccine by Indian Scientists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the approval for Zydus Cadila's indigenous ZyCov-D, which is the world's first DNA-based vaccine, shows the innovative zeal of India's scientists.
"India is fighting COVID-19 with full vigor. The approval for world's first DNA based 'ZyCov-D' vaccine of Zydus Universe is a testimony to the innovative zeal of India's scientists. A momentous feat indeed," he said in a tweet.
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization's Subject Expert Committee has granted Zydus Cadila's three-dose vaccine emergency use authorization in India. The vaccine can be administered to people aged 12 and above.
‘Phase 3 clinical trials has been the largest trial so far in India for Covid-19 vaccines and the results show that primary efficacy of 66.6% for symptomatic RT-PCR positive cases.’
Earlier, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, in a tweet, said: "Double good news for the nation! CDSCO_INDIA_INF approves the 1st DNA-based, needle-free COVID19 vaccine in the world 'ZyCov-D'. Making children of India COVID-safe, this vaccine can be used for individuals aged 12 and above.
"'ZyCov-D' is the 6th approved COVID19 vaccine in India, and the 2nd indigenously developed one", he said in another tweet.
The interim results from Phase 3 clinical trials, involving over 28,000 volunteers, showed primary efficacy of 66.6 percent for symptomatic RT-PCR positive cases. This has been the largest trial so far in India for Covid-19 vaccines.
