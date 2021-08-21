by Hannah Joy on  August 21, 2021 at 4:54 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

First DNA-Based Vaccine by Indian Scientists
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the approval for Zydus Cadila's indigenous ZyCov-D, which is the world's first DNA-based vaccine, shows the innovative zeal of India's scientists.

"India is fighting COVID-19 with full vigor. The approval for world's first DNA based 'ZyCov-D' vaccine of Zydus Universe is a testimony to the innovative zeal of India's scientists. A momentous feat indeed," he said in a tweet.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization's Subject Expert Committee has granted Zydus Cadila's three-dose vaccine emergency use authorization in India. The vaccine can be administered to people aged 12 and above.


ZyCoV-D is a first of its kind DNA vaccine that produces the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 to elicit an immune response. It is an intradermal vaccine that has to be applied using a 'needle-free injector', which, the manufacturer says, will help in reducing side effects.

Earlier, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, in a tweet, said: "Double good news for the nation! CDSCO_INDIA_INF approves the 1st DNA-based, needle-free COVID19 vaccine in the world 'ZyCov-D'. Making children of India COVID-safe, this vaccine can be used for individuals aged 12 and above.

"'ZyCov-D' is the 6th approved COVID19 vaccine in India, and the 2nd indigenously developed one", he said in another tweet.

The interim results from Phase 3 clinical trials, involving over 28,000 volunteers, showed primary efficacy of 66.6 percent for symptomatic RT-PCR positive cases. This has been the largest trial so far in India for Covid-19 vaccines.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccine Prevented 140,000 Deaths In US
Early COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the U.S. prevented around 140,000 deaths and 3 million cases of COVID-19 by the second week of May.
READ MORE
Japan Offers Third Shot of Covid Vaccine to Medical Workers
Japanese government is gonna offer third shot of the Covid-19 vaccine to all medical workers.
READ MORE
71% People In India Believe in COVID-19 Vaccines
Amid a raging second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, over 71 per cent people in India have expressed faith in effectiveness of the vaccination drives undertaken to arrest the surge.
READ MORE
19% Indians Refuse taking COVID-19 Vaccine
Around 19 percent people in a poll conducted in India said they neither fear COVID-risk nor wish to get inoculated.
READ MORE
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
READ MORE
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

More News on:

Vaccination for ChildrenTop 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked