Around 19 percent people in a poll conducted in India said they neither fear COVID-risk nor wish to get inoculated.



The IANS-CVoter COVID survey, which was conducted between January 1 to May 27, suggested that 4.5 percent people do not willing get a COVID-19 jab because they believe there will be other effective treatments available soon.



Out of 56,685 people who participated in survey, 19 percent of them said they do not want get vaccine doses because they believe the vaccines can give the same disease they are designed to protect against.



Whereas, 8.5 percent participants replied they are not willing to get vaccinated because they do not know enough about vaccines.

