First COVID-19 Death in West Bengal

West Bengal, for the first time reported that a 57-year-old patient who was admitted at a private hospital has died due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19), said an official.



The 57-year-old man was on ventilator support at the ICCU of the AAMRI Hospital, Salt Lake, and died following a cardiac arrest on Monday afternoon.

‘First Coronavirus death has been reported in West Bengal. India reported about 415 confirmed COVID-19 positive cases, of which 23 patients have been discharged and 7 have died reportedly.’





Stating that no Minister will travel abroad in the coming days because of the pandemic, the Prime Minister said, "I urge countrymen to also avoid non-essential travel. We can break the chain of spread and ensure safety of all by avoiding large gatherings."



Wash your hands often with soap and avoid touching your face with unwashed hands, observe good personal hygiene and avoid contact with people with possible symptoms and avoid travel to areas where coronavirus infection has been reported.







The resident of Dum Dum in Kolkata's northern suburb was detected with the disease on Saturday evening after reports from two of the testing facilities -- SSKM and NICED -- returned positive.