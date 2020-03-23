by Hannah Joy on  March 23, 2020 at 6:37 PM Indian Health News
First COVID-19 Death in West Bengal
West Bengal, for the first time reported that a 57-year-old patient who was admitted at a private hospital has died due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19), said an official.

The 57-year-old man was on ventilator support at the ICCU of the AAMRI Hospital, Salt Lake, and died following a cardiac arrest on Monday afternoon.

The resident of Dum Dum in Kolkata's northern suburb was detected with the disease on Saturday evening after reports from two of the testing facilities -- SSKM and NICED -- returned positive.


Indians must not panic, but remain vigilant to keep the coronavirus at bay, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Say No to Panic, Say Yes to Precautions," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Stating that no Minister will travel abroad in the coming days because of the pandemic, the Prime Minister said, "I urge countrymen to also avoid non-essential travel. We can break the chain of spread and ensure safety of all by avoiding large gatherings."

Wash your hands often with soap and avoid touching your face with unwashed hands, observe good personal hygiene and avoid contact with people with possible symptoms and avoid travel to areas where coronavirus infection has been reported.



Source: IANS

