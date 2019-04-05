Fingerprint of Sleep Habits as Warning Sign for Heart Disease: Study

Fingerprint linked to a person's sleep habits and fluctuations in miRNA levels were found to serve as a warning or guide to disease stage and progression, revealed study findings.

New research in Experimental Physiology may have figured out why lack of sleep increases susceptibility to heart disease, and allowing doctors to identify the patients who might need to change their habits before they develop disease.



‘Chronic short sleep is associated with increased risk of clogged arteries, heart disease, and thus increased morbidity and mortality. ’



Researchers tested sedentary, middle-aged adults without heart disease from the local major metropolitan surrounding Denver and Boulder, Colorado. Subjects were asked to complete a questionnaire designed to accurately estimate average nightly sleep and a small amount of blood was taken from each subject after an overnight fast. MicroRNAs 125a, 126 and 146a were extracted from the blood and measured.



Jamie Hijmans, an author on the study said: "The link between insufficient sleep and cardiovascular disease may be due, in part, to changes in microRNAs.



