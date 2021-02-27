FDA Withdraws Durvalumab Indication For Bladder Cancer

FDA has granted durvalumab accelerated approval in 2017 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma who experience disease progression during or following platinum-containing chemotherapy or who experience disease progression within 12 months of neoadjuvant or adjuvant treatment with that chemotherapy.
In the phase 3 DANUBE trial conducted in patients with unresectable metastatic bladder cancer, neither durvalumab alone nor durvalumab plus tremelimumab improved survival when compared to the standard-of-care chemotherapy.
Dave Fredrickson, executive vice president, Oncology Business Unit, AstraZeneca, in a company press statement said, " While the withdrawal in previously treated metastatic bladder cancer is disappointing, we respect the principles FDA set out when the accelerated approval pathway was founded."
Source: Medindia