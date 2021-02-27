Huntington’s Disease: Potential Therapeutic Target Identified

According to the study, sRNAs take part in the development of the disease. These results help to design new specific drugs to block the activity of these intermediary molecules that can help researchers to understand the information in the genes.The aim of the study was to understand the toxic potential of the series of sRNAs that are created in the brain of patients with Huntington's disease. Identification of toxicity mechanisms is important to understand how the disease evolves and to develop the right drugs and therapeutic strategies.To answer this question, the researchers isolated sRNAs from the brain of patients with Huntington's and from people without this disease, for comparison. They administrated these molecules in the brain of normal mice and analyzed whether the mice developed abnormalities similar to those in the human disease.Eulàlia Martí said,The result of this experiment in normal mice shows that sRNAs in patients with Huntington's are enough to cause a similar pathology including motor alterations, transcriptional changes similar to those observed in the human disease and mice models, specific affectation of the most affected neuronal type during the course of the disease, neuronal loss and neuroinflammation.These results suggested a new view on the role of the different types of sRNAs in the progress of the disease.The researchers said,This study shows that the derived fragments of RNAs called tRNA fragments (tRFs) are the most altered type of sRNAs in the brain of patients with Huntington's.The main aim after this study is to understand the functional relevance of different classes of sRNAs, with special emphasis on tRFs that are abundant in affected human brains.Eulàlia Martí has highlighted that understanding the dynamics of the expression of toxic classes in brain regions and in the evolution of the disease is crucial to have a full view of their implication in the pathological process.Additionally, theseas there are multiple evidence has shown that the changes in the RNAs expression occur before the manifestation of the symptoms. The researchers have said that these changes can be seen in the biofluids such as plasma and this fact can grant these types a great value as biomarkers.These results can also have implications in the treatment of other diseases.The researchers concluded,Source: Medindia