medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Genetics & Stem Cells News

Fatty Acids Help Determine Skeletal Stem Cell Development

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 27, 2020 at 2:32 AM Genetics & Stem Cells News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Specific nutrients were found to directly influence the stem cell development, revealed Biomedical scientists from KU Leuven and Harvard University published these results in Nature. The finding opens new avenues for stem cell research.
Fatty Acids Help Determine Skeletal Stem Cell Development
Fatty Acids Help Determine Skeletal Stem Cell Development

Bone fractures heal through the action of skeletal progenitor cells: stem cells that have evolved further but can still develop into different types of cells. Until now, scientists did not know how progenitor cells decide whether to become bone or cartilage cells.

Show Full Article


"Our hypothesis was that the presence of blood vessels plays a role," explains first author Nick van Gastel. "Despite what many people think, our bones are full of blood vessels, while cartilage does not have any." This new study on mice confirmed the team's assumption: when blood vessels surrounding a fracture were blocked, cartilage was formed. When they were not, new bone was created immediately.

In a second phase of the study, the researchers tried to find out which signal the blood vessels actually send to the progenitor cells to make them evolve into either a bone or a cartilage cell.

"Our previous research had already shown that nutrients play a role in the biology of progenitor cells," explains Professor Geert Carmeliet from the Clinical and Experimental Endocrinology Unit at KU Leuven, who led the study. For the current study, the team tested how the presence of different nutrients influences progenitor cell fate. Their results show that the fatty acids present in blood cause progenitor cells to grow into bone-forming cells.

If there are no fatty acids nearby, progenitor cells activate the SOX9 gene, which plays an important role in skeletal development. This is the signal for the cell to become a cartilage cell. Cartilage cells do not need fatty acids to survive and form cartilage.

"This study is useful for researchers in regenerative medicine, since we still know little about cartilage formation," says Professor Carmeliet. "Research into cartilage disorders such as osteoarthritis may also benefit from these findings. There are indications that cartilage cells receive more fatty acid signals and don't produce enough of the SOX9 gene in patients with such disorders, which can have adverse effects on the joints.

Finally, our study shows for the first time that specific nutrients can inform stem cells which type of cell they should become. That is an important step forward in stem cell research." Eventually, the researchers hope to map out the effects of different nutrients on different types of progenitor cells.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Recommended Reading

Stem Cells - Fundamentals

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Stem Cells

Quiz on Stem Cells

Scientists believe (and are working hard) to use stem cells in the future to treat a wide range of diseases and injuries. But what exactly is a stem cell? How can it be used in curing disorders? See if you get your answers from this ...

Isolating Kidney Stem Cells from Urine is Achievable

Researchers have developed a protocol for the reproducible isolation and characterization of kidney stem cells and urine derived renal progenitor cells (UdRPCs) from donors of distinct ages, gender, and ethnicity.

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic inflammatory disease that causes pain, swelling, stiffness and loss of function in the joints.

Bone Marrow Transplantation

Preferred Term is Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In this stem cell from bone marrow are injected into a recipient after treating them with growth factor.

Stem Cell Therapy

Stem cell therapy or regenerative medicine uses undifferentiated cells for the treatment of conditions like leukemias.

Stem Cells - Cord Blood

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Cord Blood

Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine

This new field is an amalgamation of biology, medicine and engineering, and is believed to have mind -boggling implications if fully potentialized.

Top Beauty Foods to Look Younger and Glowing

Eating the right foods will enhance your beauty inside out. So, eliminate processed foods, refined sugars and artificial sweeteners and eat the foods that would detox your body and add to your beauty. Heres a list of these foods.

Traumatizing Trans Fats

Artificial trans fats are created when vegetable oils are partially hydrogenated to form "trans" unsaturated double bonds.

More News on:

Stem Cells - Cord BloodStem Cells - FundamentalsParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentGenetics and Stem CellsBone Marrow TransplantationTissue Engineering and Regenerative MedicineStem CellsTraumatizing Trans FatsTop Beauty Foods to Look Younger and GlowingStem Cell Therapy
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Walnuts can Improve Health and Longevity in Women

Cellulitis

Ping Pong can Benefit People with Parkinson's
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive