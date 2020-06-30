Fat Cells Could Help Prevent Renal Failure-Associated Cardiomyopathy

Fat cells, also known as adipocytes, prevented the development of renal failure-associated cardiomyopathy because of the production of the peptide, NaKtide. This enzyme inhibited the signaling function of the sodium-potassium adenosine triphosphatase, also known as Na/K-ATPase or the sodium-potassium pump, according to the new research by a team from the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. The Na/K-ATPase is an enzyme found in the membrane of all the cells, and its function is to maintain a resting potential, to maintain a low concentration of sodium ions and high levels of potassium ions in the cell.



The research, published June 25 in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, is the first publication to demonstrate such an important role for fat cells known as adipocytes in a disease previously thought to have little involvement of such tissues.



Using a mouse model of experimental renal failure and a diet enriched in fat and fructose to simulate a western diet, the researchers found that production of the peptide NaKtide in fat cells inhibited the signaling function of the sodium pump, Na/K-ATPase. The peptide also prevented the development of renal failure-associated cardiomyopathy as well as other consequences of renal failure such as anemia. Targeting NaKtide production to skeletal muscle cells with a similar manipulation had essentially no effect on the cardiomyopathy or anemia in mice with experimental renal failure.



‘Targeting the oxidant amplification loop in adipocytes or fat cells could be used as a viable clinical strategy for the prevention and treatment of renal failure-associated cardiomyopathy.’

Read More..





Future research will help determine if these findings can be confirmed in humans, representing a novel and successful therapeutic target in chronic renal failure.



"According to this novel study, targeting this oxidant amplification loop in adipocytes could serve as a viable clinical strategy for the prevention and treatment of renal failure-associated cardiomyopathy," said Joseph I. Shapiro, M.D., dean of the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and the study's senior author.



Source: Eurekalert "This research provides an important breakthrough with translational application and demonstrates that Na/K-ATPase oxidant-amplification loop and/or adipocytes are potential targets for disease intervention," said lead author Komal Sodhi, M.D., associate professor of surgery and biomedical sciences at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.Future research will help determine if these findings can be confirmed in humans, representing a novel and successful therapeutic target in chronic renal failure."According to this novel study, targeting this oxidant amplification loop in adipocytes could serve as a viable clinical strategy for the prevention and treatment of renal failure-associated cardiomyopathy," said Joseph I. Shapiro, M.D., dean of the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and the study's senior author.Source: Eurekalert Using a mouse model of experimental renal failure and a diet enriched in fat and fructose to simulate a western diet, the researchers found that production of the peptide NaKtide in fat cells inhibited the signaling function of the sodium pump, Na/K-ATPase. The peptide also prevented the development of renal failure-associated cardiomyopathy as well as other consequences of renal failure such as anemia. Targeting NaKtide production to skeletal muscle cells with a similar manipulation had essentially no effect on the cardiomyopathy or anemia in mice with experimental renal failure.

Recommended Reading Cardiomyopathy Cardiomyopathy weakens the heart muscles and the heart loses strength to pump blood throughout the body. Treatment aims to improve symptoms and prevention complications. READ MORE Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) is an inherited disease of the heart muscle (myocardium). READ MORE Acute Renal Failure Acute renal failure is the sudden cessation of the functioning of kidneys, that can be due to reduced renal blood flow, damage to renal tissues. READ MORE Chronic Renal Failure Chronic renal failure or chronic kidney disease is progressive loss in kidney function. The change is irreversible and is due to loss of nephrons of the kidney. READ MORE Cholesterol Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning. READ MORE Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical The word 'Cholesterol' rings danger bells as soon as it is mentioned. This important chemical is important for the normal metabolism of the body and is dangerous only if present in excess. READ MORE Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy. READ MORE Liposuction Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look. READ MORE Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement Mitral valve replacement is a surgical heart procedure to correct either the narrowing (stenosis) or the leakage (regurgitation). READ MORE Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection. READ MORE