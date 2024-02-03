Familial Cancer Spikes Ahead of World Cancer Day

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

World Cancer Day Alert

Escalating the occurrence of 'familial cancer' in India, denoted by gene mutations in two or more first-degree relatives sharing the same cancer type, is a concerning issue as World Cancer Day on February 4 approaches ().According to experts, this condition is influenced by hereditary predisposition, variable gene penetrance, and environmental factors."Familial cancers arise when multiple family members develop the same cancer more often than chance dictates. While environmental factors can play a role, many cases involve inherited gene mutations, increasing cancer risk," Mandeep Singh Malhotra, Director of Surgical Oncology at CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, told IANS on Saturday."These 'genomic cancers' comprise 5-10 percent of global cancer cases and understanding them is crucial for prevention. Other notable familial cancer types include medullary thyroid cancer, familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP), and Lynch syndrome, linked to colorectal cancers," he added.A data analysis conducted by Metropolis Healthcare on Hereditary Cancer Syndromes revealed a 49.02 percent overall positivity rate. It studied the results of 102 patients who underwent testing.Out of the total detected cases, the"Hereditary predisposition, passed through successive generations of a family, has been implicated in 10–15 percent of cancer cases. Breast, colon, bladder, and ovarian cancers are commonly associated with a hereditary predisposition," said Kirti Chadha, Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Oncopathologist, at Metropolis Healthcare Limited.Chanda also mentioned that they observed a high detection rate of pathogenic mutations, particularly in individuals with a personal history of at least two different primary solid tumor cancers."BRCA-Related Cancer diagnosed at age 40 or younger, history of colorectal polyposis and other such cited associations with a higher proportion in breast, gastrointestinal, ovarian, and prostate cancers," she noted.Moreover, health experts recommend that if a person has close family members with cancer they should consider seeking genetic counseling.The doctors will create a pedigree chart to assess the actual risk, going beyond mere apprehension. Depending on the identified risks, various genomic tests may be recommended, targeting specific cancer types or multiple genes."A person with an inherited cancer susceptibility gene should take extra steps to ensure he/she finds out ways to lower your risk and find cancer early," Sunny Jain, Cancer Care/Oncology, Sr Consultant & HOD - Oncology, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Faridabad, told IANS."This may include eating a healthy diet, quitting smoking and alcohol, having regular checkups, enrolling in various screening programs, and being more physically active short should take care of all the modifiable risk factors for cancer," he added.according to experts.Source-IANS