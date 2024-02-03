Organ Transplant Dilemma in Tamil Nadu

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

In the Queue for Life

Health Minister Ma Subramanian disclosed on Saturday that 6,939 residents in Tamil Nadu are in line for organ transplants ().In a statement, he said that 6,266 patients were waiting for kidney transplantation, 400 for liver, 62 for heart, 25 for heart and lung, 27 for hands, two for small bowel,41 for kidney and liver, 42 for kidney and pancreas, two for pancreas and small bowel.Subramanian also said that the state saw 32 brain-dead organ donors since the start of this year, and added that organ donation has also increased in the state.The minister also said that4,097 persons have pledged to donate their organs.The family of a 57-year-old man, who was declared brain dead at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, consented to donate his organs and the minister placed a wreath on his body.Subramanian also said that the government was planning to create more awareness about organ donation in the state and added that film and TV stars and sports personalities will be roped in as brand ambassadors to create awareness in the state on organ donation.Source-IANS