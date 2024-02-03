About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Organ Transplant Dilemma in Tamil Nadu

by Karishma Abhishek on Feb 3 2024 11:55 PM

Health Minister Ma Subramanian disclosed on Saturday that 6,939 residents in Tamil Nadu are in line for organ transplants (1 Trusted Source
Thiru Ma.Subramanian

Go to source).
In a statement, he said that 6,266 patients were waiting for kidney transplantation, 400 for liver, 62 for heart, 25 for heart and lung, 27 for hands, two for small bowel,41 for kidney and liver, 42 for kidney and pancreas, two for pancreas and small bowel.

Subramanian also said that the state saw 32 brain-dead organ donors since the start of this year, and added that organ donation has also increased in the state.

In the Queue for Life

The minister also said that after Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had on September 23, 2023, announced State honors for the funeral of brain-dead donors, 4,097 persons have pledged to donate their organs.

The family of a 57-year-old man, who was declared brain dead at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, consented to donate his organs and the minister placed a wreath on his body.

Subramanian also said that the government was planning to create more awareness about organ donation in the state and added that film and TV stars and sports personalities will be roped in as brand ambassadors to create awareness in the state on organ donation.

Reference:
  1. Thiru Ma.Subramanian - (https://www.tn.gov.in/department/11)


Source-IANS
X