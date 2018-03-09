Fall Asleep in Less Than Two Minutes With Army’s Sleeping Technique

Font : A- A+



Sleep solution: Army's sleeping technique may help you Fall asleep in lesser than 2 minutes. It has also been said to have a success rate of ninety-six percentage.

Fall Asleep in Less Than Two Minutes With Army’s Sleeping Technique



It was developed to relieve the tiredness among the Pilot. This technique could serve as a lifeline for a third of people in the UK that are severely sleep deprived.



‘It was developed to relieve the tiredness among the Pilot. This technique could serve as a lifeline for a third of people in the UK that are severely sleep deprived.’ How do I do this Technique?



You need to try and relax the muscles on your face even the muscles around your eyes, Tongue, and jaw.



Try dropping your shoulder as low as it can go and then try relaxing your upper and lower arm on one side and then the other.



Breathe out and relax your respiratory muscles, then concentrate on relaxing your legs starting with the thighs and then moving to your legs



Once the Body is relaxed for 10 Seconds, then attempt to clear your mind of all thoughts. Three methods can help with this says the book. Imagine yourself in a calm environment

Image yourself to be snuggled in a black velvet hammock in a pitch-black room

Repeat the words - Don't think, Don't think and don't think To yourself for about 10 Seconds.



Source: Medindia It was developed to relieve the tiredness among the Pilot. This technique could serve as a lifeline for a third of people in the UK that are severely sleep deprived.How do I do this Technique?You need to try and relax the muscles on your face even the muscles around your eyes, Tongue, and jaw.Try dropping your shoulder as low as it can go and then try relaxing your upper and lower arm on one side and then the other.Breathe out and relax your respiratory muscles, then concentrate on relaxing your legs starting with the thighs and then moving to your legsOnce the Body is relaxed for 10 Seconds, then attempt to clear your mind of all thoughts. Three methods can help with this says the book.Source: Medindia

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: