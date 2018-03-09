Fall Asleep in Less Than Two Minutes With Army’s Sleeping Technique

Sleep solution: Army's sleeping technique may help you Fall asleep in lesser than 2 minutes. It has also been said to have a success rate of ninety-six percentage.
It was developed to relieve the tiredness among the Pilot. This technique could serve as a lifeline for a third of people in the UK that are severely sleep deprived.
How do I do this Technique?
You need to try and relax the muscles on your face even the muscles around your eyes, Tongue, and jaw.
Try dropping your shoulder as low as it can go and then try relaxing your upper and lower arm on one side and then the other.
Breathe out and relax your respiratory muscles, then concentrate on relaxing your legs starting with the thighs and then moving to your legs
Once the Body is relaxed for 10 Seconds, then attempt to clear your mind of all thoughts. Three methods can help with this says the book.
- Imagine yourself in a calm environment
- Image yourself to be snuggled in a black velvet hammock in a pitch-black room
- Repeat the words - Don't think, Don't think and don't think To yourself for about 10 Seconds.
Source: Medindia