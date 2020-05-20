by Jeffil Obadiah on  May 20, 2020 at 10:53 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Eye Condition Behind Vision Loss Predicted Through AI
Artificial intelligence (AI)-based system that better than, clinicians in predicting progression of a common eye condition that can cause vision loss.

The results, published in the journal Nature Medicine, suggest that the AI model, built in partnership with Alphabet subsidiary DeepMind and Moorfields Eye Hospital in Britain, could help doctors study preventive treatments for age-related macular degeneration (AMD), the third largest cause of blindness across the globe.

Around 75 per cent of patients with AMD have an early form called "dry" AMD that usually has relatively mild impact on vision.


A minority of patients, however, develop the more sight-threatening form of AMD called exudative, or "wet" AMD.

This condition affects around 15 per cent of patients, and occurs when abnormal blood vessels develop underneath the retina.

These vessels can leak fluid, which can cause permanent loss of central vision if not treated early enough.

Wet AMD often affects one eye first, so patients become heavily reliant upon their unaffected eye to maintain their normal day-to-day living.

Unfortunately, 20 per cent of these patients will go on to develop wet AMD in their other eye within two years.

The condition often develops suddenly but further vision loss can be slowed with treatments if wet AMD is recognised early enough.

The new research showed that the Google Health AI model has the potential to predict whether a patient will develop wet AMD within six months.

The researchers trained their model using a retrospective, anonymised dataset of 2,795 patients.

These patients had been diagnosed with wet AMD in one of their eyes, and were attending one of seven clinical sites for regular 3D optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging and treatment.

For each patient, the researchers worked with retinal experts to review all prior scans for each eye and determine the scan when wet AMD was first evident.

The AI system is composed of two deep convolutional neural networks, one taking the raw 3D scan as input and the other taking a segmentation map outlining the types of tissue present in the retina.

It used the raw scan and tissue segmentations to estimate a patient's risk of progressing to wet AMD within the next six months.

In the future, this system could potentially help doctors plan studies of earlier intervention, as well as contribute more broadly to clinical understanding of the disease and disease progression.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Artificial intelligence in Healthcare
Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based solutions to improve patient care and outcome.
READ MORE
AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression
AIDS was first detected in early 1980s, among gays, Haitians and black Africans. HIV is a descendant of a Simian Immunodeficiency Virus.
READ MORE
AIDS / HIV - Treatment
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV
"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology
AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with precautions. AIDS/HIV symptoms manifest long after the actual infection occurs.
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV - Health Education
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education.
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV
READ MORE
Astigmatism
Astigmatism is a refractive error of the eye, which causes blurred or distorted vision. Astigmatism is one of the most common vision problems.
READ MORE
Oral Health And AIDS
AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people are suffering from the disease and many more are harboring the dreaded Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

More News on:

Oral Health And AIDSAstigmatismAIDS/HIVAIDS/HIV - EpidemiologyAIDS/HIV - Clinical FeaturesAIDS/HIV - Health EducationAIDS/HIV - Prevention And TransmissionAIDS / HIV - TreatmentAIDS/HIV- Lab Tests and FaqsAIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression