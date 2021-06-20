by Colleen Fleiss on  June 20, 2021 at 2:16 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Expert Says Must Vaccinate 90 Lakh People Daily to Flatten COVID Curve by July End
India's COVID wave can be flattened by July end if the government is able to vaccinate a whopping 90-lakh people a day, said healthcare expert at a webinar.

The webinar held on Thursday was hosted by MeraDoc, a personalised healthcare platform that connects highly experienced health practitioners with people.

"We invited the second wave and if we were to repeat the same, then God help us! With a near double mortality versus the first, the second was a shocker," Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman and MD, Medanta Hospital.


"If we were to beat the virus, then we need to not only follow Covid appropriate behaviour, but also look at the way vaccines are rolled out.

Meanwhile, early this month, the government has said that there will be enough doses by mid-July or August to vaccinate one crore people per day.

"We are confident of vaccinating the whole population by December," Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Balram Bhargava had said.

Currently, the country is facing a vaccine shortage causing a delay in the nationwide vaccination programme.

The Health Ministry on Friday said that a total of 26,89,60,399 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 32,59,003 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

The experts at the webinar also spoke about the preparedness for the impending third wave and the vaccines/drugs and severity of Covid due to comorbidities like diabetes and heart disease.

"The more comorbidities you have, the more severe will be the outcome of Covid infection, so vaccination and precautions like masking, social distancing and following the advice of your doctor is important," said Dr Ambrish Mithal, Chairman, Head of Endocrinology & Diabetes, Max Healthcare.

"People with diabetes must go for vaccination and the level of sugar at that point does not make much difference to the efficacy of the vaccine," he added.

Trehan also advocated for monoclonal antibody therapy -- a cocktail of casirivimab and imdevimab -- that was recently launched in India.

Trehan said it is an effective weapon for treatment of mild to moderate Covid in patients.

"Monoclonal antibody therapy is effective against variants when given in the first seven days and has the potential to reduce hospitalisation by nearly 70-80 per cent," he noted.

The webinar was held in association with IPE Global, MSOSA, Heart Care Foundation of India (Dr KK Aggarwal Research Fund) and LSE (London School of Economics) Alumni Association.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization
Fluvoxamine has been proven among one such drug that could be used to treat COVID-19. Dozens of COVID patients showed no clinical deterioration in their symptoms when treated with a drug, fluvoxamine.
READ MORE
Mucormycosis (Black Fungal Disease)
Mucormycosis is spread by spores from the black fungus, Mycormycetes. It mainly affects people with a weak immune system and attacks the lungs and other organs of the body. It is also known as Black Fungal Disease.
READ MORE
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to ...
READ MORE
Body Types and Befitting Workouts
Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

More News on:

Body Types and Befitting WorkoutsNeck Cracking