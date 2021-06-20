Father's Day 2021: New Gifting Guide Revealed

2. Well Korean Red GinsengGive your father the gift of health with Well Korean Ginseng from Modicare Limited. Well Korean Red Ginseng contains the richest variety of saponins called Ginsenosides which are the active ingredients in Ginseng that helps improve stamina and endurance.3. Bombay Shaving Company kitUpgrade your father's cabinet with this three-step essential grooming kit that has value for money too! This Shaving Essential Kit includes a Pre-Shave Scrub that prepares and refreshes your skin, a Shaving Cream that moisturizes more effectively than a shaving gel, a shaving brush for the creamy lather and a non-alcoholic Post Shave Balm that restores the skin's moisture.4. Athleisure and casual wearThis Father's Day, ditch giving your dad a formal shirt, a tie, or a belt, rather gift him athleisure wear for his casual, everyday look. With him running errands apart from the usual office work, this is just what he requires now!5. Laptop StandA multi-purpose laptop stand, for a multi-tasking father. The perfect sidekick, this piece also has a secret space to hold your stationery while working which makes this laptop stand multi-purpose to ensure work from home is smooth.6. Forest EssentialsForest Essentials Gentleman's Box: This Father's Day, pamper your father with an effective daily grooming ritual with Forest Essentials' Men's Grooming Collection, created keeping in mind the special requirements of men's skin.7. Ted Baker Cufflinks and Pocket Square SetGift Set with Tie & Cufflinks -- The gift set consists of 100 per cent silk pocket square and cufflinks from the accessories collection.8. Java Cups by HeadwayClink your Java Cups to toast the man who taught you everything about life. Throw in a special breakfast when you give him the Java Cup that will keep his coffee piping hot (for 3 hours) or let him enjoy a nice chilled cocktail in it. It'll stay cool even if it's in there for 8 hours. The Java Cup comes in 2 sizes and some seriously cool macho colours that make it a real eye-catcher.9. Father's Day Special by KOHGEMFor the darling dads with a suave taste, a range of exquisite rings from KOHGEM, a light-weight diamond jewellery brand born from the House of Kohinoor. Cheek by jowl are the diamonds intricately placed in each strapping design of the masculine rings in the collection. Brighten up your father's day with precious rings from KOHGEM.10. Neem Kanktika Nourishing Neem CombThink of this as healthy hair's best friend. Aside from Neem having a number of health benefits and anti-septic properties it also smells divine. Each time you run your Neem wood comb through your hair it promises to be a nourishing experience. Suitable for all hair types and even for children. It helps to prevent dandruff, breakage and promotes scalp stimulation. Did we mention it's so much better for the planet than your plastic comb?11. Luxurious Range of Hair masks by The Earth CollectiveTreat your father with the luxurious home hair spa while nurturing his tresses. Hair masks are intense and high-powered conditioning treatments and should be an intrinsic part of your hair care routine. As masks are left on the hair and scalp for a long time the nutrients sink in and nurture your hair deeply giving dramatic benefits in a single use. Hair masks deeply nourish, hydrate and make a big difference to the shine and strength of your hair. It's particularly important for dry hair concentrating more on the ends as they are more damaged. Hair masks also target specific hair concerns and are rich when it comes to ingredients that give your hair and scalp tender, loving care.12. Luxury Hampers By The Westin GurgoanShine the spotlight on Dad this Father's Day and give him the honour he deserves. For being the silent hero, the enigmatic lead, the pillar of strength and much more, thank him with an indulgent hamper by The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi, complete with handcrafted confectioneries, decadent sweet treats and a bottle of his favourite premium liquor.13. Havells GS6451 Rechargeable 4-in-1 Multi-Grooming KitOne gifting option with which you can never go wrong is a grooming kit or shaving essentials. This 4-in-1 Multi-Grooming Kit by Havells comes with a detail trimmer, U-shape trimmer, T-shape trimmer and foil shaver. Each trimmer has a particular set of function like the detail trimmer is for sharp detailing in difficult areas around the beard, the U-shape trimmer ensures precise beard, neck and side-burn styling, the foil shaver to clean small areas around cheeks and chin, while a neat and stylish hair-cut can be achieved by the T-shape trimmer. With 90 minutes of full charge the kit ensures 90 minutes of run time, which is equivalent to 15+ trimming sessions in both cord and cordless conditions.14. Custom Fit Pants From The Pant ProjectFully customizable from the basics like fit, waist, length, rise and more fun preferences like pleats or creasing, pocket styles, fastenings and give him his very own monogram, too. The Pant Project offers the best-in-class fabrics; choose from wool, poly-viscose, cotton, luxury linens as well as power-stretch knits (this works best for a dad that is super-active).15. Fast & Up Plant ProteinA 100 per cent vegan protein powder in Ghana chocolate flavour is the perfect gift! This superfood promotes general well-being, aids muscle recovery and provides a complete Amino Acid profile in one scoop! Stay fit, stay healthy the Fast & Up way!16. Coffee De-Stress Gift KitCoffee De-Stress Gift Kit is your gifting solution when it comes to pampering your father. This kit contains the Coffee Body Polishing Oil with a beautiful aroma and the bestseller, award-winning product-- Coffee Body Scrub with Coconut Oil. Made with love and intriguing ingredients like rosehip oil, sweet almond oil, vitamin E, coconut oil, this kit is perfect after a long tiring day and always gives a whiff of freshly grounded Arabica coffee which is quite de-stressing. The Coffee De-stress kit by mCaffeine also comes along with a handcrafted premium two roller wooden massager, specially designed to de-stress the body and enhance the blood circulation that relieves stress.17. Borosil's stainless steel Hydra bottlesFor a dad who loves a workout or enjoys sipping hot tea in the rains or who is a travel enthusiast, give him a gift he will truly appreciate, and which looks after his health and well-being. Borosil's stainless steel Hydra bottles make for a perfect companion, whatever the season. From beverages to water, these bottles keep your drink hot and cold for 24 hours. They also come in stylish designs.18. FleurFor moments that run over endless cups of tea! Here is an exquisite collection of teas curated to enhance your tea moments this holiday season. Fleur, an elegant floral designed box, enclosed with our six best fragrant and unique blends that are presented in golden tin caddies. A special ball infuser completes this gift box.19. Assorted Gift PackGift your dad this high-quality gift pack from Woodland consisting of a luxurious leather wallet and an elongated leather keychain.20. Impressive Aesthetics By Alberto TorresiThis father's day, introduce intricate detailing and tout the look with grace in the shades of Tan, Black, Blue & Maroon in your wardrobe. Gift your father an elegant pair of Formal Shoes this Father's Day by Alberto Torresi.21. Saregama Carvaan Hindi -- Music PlayerA little something to unwind after a day's hard work. This portable digital audio player with in-built stereo speakers comes with 5000 evergreen Hindi songs inside. With the option to tune into FM, Carvaan doubles up as your home radio too.22. Pro CollagenCollagen is the most abundant protein in our body. It has several known benefits for aging, and keeps us glowing with health. Great skin, flexible joints, strong bones, healthy gut -- it can all be traced back to collagen. This is surely one of the best gifting products to make him feel fit and younger.23. AcerPure CoolAcerPure Cool, a 2-in-1 air circulator and purifier leverages a 3-in-1 HEPA13 Filter to purify the air. It is merged with a catalytic-activated carbon filter to effectively filter out PM1.0 particles that remove up to 99.97 per cent of 0.3µm suspended particles and bacteria in indoor air. This is a definite healthy choice this work from home season. Great for stay-at-home parents.24. Skechers Go Walk 5 ShoesThe GOwalk 5 range is lightweight with responsive Ultra GO cushioning and high-rebound comfort pillar technology for the ultimate walking comfort. While the flexible soft knit mesh fabric upper allows great ventilation, the Air Cooled Goga Mat provides high-rebound cushioning. These pair of shoes are the perfect way to help your dad in his journey of good health.25. Test tube boxInspired by the blue wave of water, this box brings in a sense of respite and relaxation in this fast-paced world. Each gift box is handmade and contains four test tubes of assorted tea flavours with wooden cork packaging (10gms each), The flavours include -- Haldi Tulsi, Jade Calm, Green Cleanse and Hibiscus Rose.26. Dads who travel with coffee to Ravel -- Nano Carrying Kit.For the Dads who love to travel but also keep their family happy with their skills. Get brewing like a brewmaster with your very own Nano Carrying Kit. It's an absolute favourite for the ones who like to travel with their coffee, or experiment at home.27. UPPHETTA by IKEAPair barista-friendly tools with some homemade treats and a morning crossword you can work on together. A coffee can keep a conversation going. This coffee maker is a great gift to keep the conversations and coffee flowing.28. Antique Black Deer FigurineOkay, enough with basic paperweights or showpieces! Check out these trendy antique black deer figurines! These polyresin figurines are designed to meet the requirements of modern decor. But they blend in equally well in the case of traditional decor as well. These come in sets of two black deers. The thing that captures the most attention is the golden thorns of these deers which are utterly bewitching to look at. The rest of the body of the deer is finely engraved on the polyresin block.Source: IANS