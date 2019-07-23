medindia

Exosomes may Hold the Key to Diagnosing, Treating Developmental Brain Disorders

by Adeline Dorcas on  July 23, 2019 at 11:04 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Exosomes may hold the answer to diagnosing and treating developmental brain disorders, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journalProceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Exosomes may Hold the Key to Diagnosing, Treating Developmental Brain Disorders
Exosomes may Hold the Key to Diagnosing, Treating Developmental Brain Disorders

Like overpacked suitcases unloaded from the underbelly of a jet, molecular satchels called exosomes are continuously deployed from all cells in the body—each one brimming with an assortment of contents that another cell may unpack and use. By sending off these biological parcels, cells communicate with each other via shared proteins and genetic material.

Show Full Article


Once simply thought to be microscopic sacks of cellular "garbage," exosomes are now understood to hold immense importance for our health. An outflowing of research in recent years has even shown they can transport molecules that are linked to the spread of cancer and neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's. Yet, until recently, their role in brain development remained a mystery.

In new research published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Hollis Cline, Ph.D., and her colleagues at Scripps Research begin to close that knowledge gap by showing that exosomes are not only integral to the development of neurons and neural circuits, but they can restore health to brain cells affected by developmental disease.

"During different stages of brain development, signaling between cells is absolutely essential," says Cline, co-chair of the Department of Neuroscience at Scripps Research and director of the Dorris Neuroscience Center. "We found that exosomes are one of the ways cells communicate these signals."

Our bodies use spherical containers called "vesicles" to traffic different materials within and among cells. Exosomes are a type of vesicle tasked specifically with transporting various biological cargo—lipids, proteins, RNA—from one cell to another. Cline's research determined that proteins, in particular, were responsible for the cell-to-cell signaling capabilities of exosomes.

Her research team examined exosomes from healthy human neurons and those from a disease model of Rett syndrome, a genetically-driven developmental brain disorder that causes autism-like symptoms.

Pranav Sharma, Ph.D., a neuroscientist in Cline's lab, designed experiments to clearly identify and compare exosome bioactivity from healthy neurons and diseased neurons. Through multiple cellular and functional assays, they found that the Rett-affected exosomes didn't contain any harmful proteins, but also didn't have essential signaling proteins found in healthy exosomes. "They did not have bad stuff, but lacked the good stuff," Sharma says.

As part of the experiment, the team used CRISPR gene-editing technology to correct the mutation that causes Rett syndrome, and then examined whether the signaling functions of the neural exosomes were restored as a result. "Fixing the mutation reversed the deficits," Sharma says.

They also tested whether adding healthy exosomes to a culture-dish model of Rett syndrome would provide a therapeutic effect. It did.

"That was perhaps our most exciting finding: that exosomes from healthy cells can indeed rescue neurodevelopmental deficiencies in cells with Rett syndrome," Cline said. "We see this as very promising because of the many neurodevelopmental disorders in need of treatment. These are disorders for which we already have a deep understanding of the underlying gene deficiencies but are still lacking a therapy to address the disease itself."

Sharma says the study relied on human neurons derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) from Rett patients. For this aspect of the experiment, the team drew on the expertise of Alysson Muotri, Ph.D., a neuroscience and stem cell specialist at the University of California, San Diego. To obtain the rich and quantifiable proteomic data needed to characterize the exosomes, the team collaborated with several others from Scripps Research, including mass spectrometry pioneer John Yates III, Ph.D., and scientist Daniel McClatchy, Ph.D., in the Yates lab.

"The brain is a very complicated organ, and neurons are more complex than normal cells," Sharma says. "We didn't want to get lost in the complexity, so we decided on a reductionist approach to test what these vesicles are capable of and what they contain."

They also injected healthy exosomes into a mouse hippocampus—a brain region involved in learning and memory—and observed increased neuron proliferation. This in vivo facet of the study proved that the exosome bioactivity seen in cell cultures carried over to an animal model.

Armed with their remarkable findings, Cline and her team now intend to dig deeper into their results and explore a slew of new questions related to exosome bioactivity and potential clinical applications: Could exosomes be measured in a blood test to detect disease or treatment efficacy? Do these findings also apply to autism spectrum disorders (ASDs) and other neurodevelopmental diseases, such as Fragile X? Could exosome-based therapies one day help patients with brain disorders?

"This research has huge relevance for many diseases related to brain development," Cline says. "It's a very interesting biology that has a lot of scientists excited about the possibilities."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Recommended Reading

Autism

Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder typically characterized by impaired social and communication skills combined with repetitive movements.

Rett Syndrome

Rett Syndrome is a neurological disorder that affects development. It mostly affects the girl child.

Exosomes Protect Against Inhaled Bacteria

Study sheds new light on our immune systems -- and also paves the way for drug delivery techniques to be developed that harness this natural transportation process from one group of cells to another.

How Alzheimer's Disease Spreads in the Brain

Study discovers new mechanism by which Alzheimer's disease spreads through the brain.

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Language Areas in The Brain

The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Brain Brain Facts Ataxia Language Areas in The Brain Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Neck Cracking 

What's New on Medindia

Steep Rise in Colorectal Cancer in Younger Patients

Home Remedies for Common Cold

Homemade Cough Syrups
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive