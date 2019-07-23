Serious Falls are a Health Risk for Middle-aged Adults: Study

‘Decreasing falls in middle-aged and older adults is important because falls contribute to increased risk of injuries, hospitalizations, and death. ’

The researchers found that falls were a problem for middle-aged patients. "Providers typically think about falls in people over age 65. But these people were primarily in their 50s, and falls were an important concern," said Julie Womack, lead author and associate professor at Yale School of Nursing.The study also noted that the simultaneous use of multiple medications, known as polypharmacy, plays a significant role in serious falls among patients who are HIV positive and those who are not. The researchers examined HIV status because people treated for HIV take several medications and often at a younger age.Medications that were associated with serious falls included those commonly used to treat anxiety and insomnia (benzodiazepines), as well as muscle relaxants and prescription opioids.Another important finding is the role of alcohol and illegal drug use in falls, Womack said.The study suggests that programs designed to prevent serious falls in older adults may need to be modified to address risks for middle-aged adults. "Fall risk factors are highly prevalent in the Baby Boomer generation more generally. The next step is to look at interventions for the middle-aged," said Womack. Those interventions could address drinking and illicit drug use in addition to polypharmacy."When we're thinking about fall prevention programs, we have to think about alcohol and substance use. We need to help individuals cut back."Reducing falls in middle-aged and older adults is vital because falls contribute to increased risk of injuries, hospitalizations, and death, said Womack.Source: Eurekalert