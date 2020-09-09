Exercise may Not be Able to Fight COVID-Stress

More than 900 pairs of identical and same-sex fraternal twins were analyzed in the study. Those who reported decreased physical activity after the stay-at-home orders had a perceived higher level of stress and anxiety, which was expected. But surprisingly, may participants who increased their physical activity felt the same way.
‘COVID-19 pandemic could greatly impact mental health. Hence, Early identification and treatment are essential to avoid long-term mental health consequences.
In addition, the study found that anxiety levels were higher among older people and women.
Physical distancing and other COVID-19 pandemic reduction strategies may have unintended consequences on a number of health behaviors and health outcomes, concluded the study.
Source: Medindia