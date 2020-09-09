Exercise may Not be Able to Fight COVID-Stress

Exercise can reduce anxiety and stress, but a new study finds that it may not be enough for the levels caused by COVID-19. The findings of the study are published in the journal PLOS ONE.



People who reported raising their physical activity after the start of COVID-19 stay-at-home orders reported greater stress and anxiety levels than those whose activity levels stayed the same, reports a twin study led by the researchers at Washington State University.



More than 900 pairs of identical and same-sex fraternal twins were analyzed in the study. Those who reported decreased physical activity after the stay-at-home orders had a perceived higher level of stress and anxiety, which was expected. But surprisingly, may participants who increased their physical activity felt the same way.



‘COVID-19 pandemic could greatly impact mental health. Hence, Early identification and treatment are essential to avoid long-term mental health consequences. ’





Physical distancing and other COVID-19 pandemic reduction strategies may have unintended consequences on a number of health behaviors and health outcomes, concluded the study.



