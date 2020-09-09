Physical Activity Beneficial for Heart Attack Patients

In this study, researchers followed 1,651 men who survived a heart attack and investigated the relationship between physical activity and changes in relation to risk of dying.The researchers found that higher levels of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity prior to heart attack was associated with longer survival as compared to a lower level of physical activity.Men who maintained their high physical activity from before to after their heart attack also survived longer than those who maintained a sedentary lifestyle.Patient's who had a low physical activity before their heart attack but increased, and maintained a long-term increase, after the heart attack also had a longer survival rate.Walking for at least two-and-a-half hours per week after a heart attack also had a survival benefit. The results were independent of walking pace or other types of physical activity.Thus, patients surviving a heart attack are encouraged to be active after their heart attack, after consulting their health care providers.Source: Medindia