Physical Activity Beneficial for Heart Attack Patients
Physical activity is recommended in patient's surviving a heart attack. Relationship between habitual physical activity, its intensity and changes in relation to risk of dying are examined in a new study.

Physical activity has always been associated with favorable health outcomes including lower risk of chronic diseases and better quality of life.

Knowledge about the benefits of habitual physical activity after people get their first heart attack is very limited.


In this study, researchers followed 1,651 men who survived a heart attack and investigated the relationship between physical activity and changes in relation to risk of dying.

The researchers found that higher levels of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity prior to heart attack was associated with longer survival as compared to a lower level of physical activity.

Men who maintained their high physical activity from before to after their heart attack also survived longer than those who maintained a sedentary lifestyle.

Patient's who had a low physical activity before their heart attack but increased, and maintained a long-term increase, after the heart attack also had a longer survival rate.

Walking for at least two-and-a-half hours per week after a heart attack also had a survival benefit. The results were independent of walking pace or other types of physical activity.

Thus, patients surviving a heart attack are encouraged to be active after their heart attack, after consulting their health care providers.



