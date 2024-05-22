Power of Mental Health Podcasts

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Mental health podcasts reduce stigma, improve mental health literacy, and encourage help-seeking by teaching coping strategies, fostering self-compassion, and directing listeners to additional resources ().Led by researchers at University College Cork (UCC), the research highlights the importance of ethical practices in the podcast industry highlighting the need for professionals to endorse particular podcasters who are not engaging in erroneous or misleading advice.There are reportedly over 400m monthly podcast listeners worldwide, while in Ireland, 46% of the public listened to a podcast on a monthly basis.Mental health podcasts have emerged as powerful tools, offering insight, support, and guidance to listeners.Participants said they gained new perspectives by listening to mental health podcasts which in turn enhanced their increased understanding of mental health topics and reduced mental health stigma.Naoise Ó Caoilte, MA Applied Psychology (Mental Health) graduate in UCC School of Applied Psychology, said: “Our research found that listeners furthered their knowledge of and language around mental health topics. Participants noted the importance of gaining access to trusted experts was key to this psychoeducation.”“Our study also reveals that a range of professionals, including therapists, teachers, and healthcare professionals, are using podcasts as a channel for continuing professional development and gaining new perspectives,” Naoise said.Researchers found that participants became equipped with language to help them understand their mental health in a more self-reflective manner. Mental health podcasts provide the language to describe thoughts or emotions that may have been difficult to articulate previously.The study found that podcasts helped listeners develop self-compassion and increased compassion for other people through developing different and new perspectives.Participants indicated that mental health-related podcasts have helped them to develop aMany individuals noted the value of connection, mental health-related podcasts helped them to feel “less alone” in their struggles. The research finds that social disconnection is a major contributing factor and outcome of poor mental health, particularly in the context of experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. The findings offer evidence for the success of mental health podcasts as an accessible and informative tool.Dr. Sharon Lambert said: “Our results indicate that a strong sense of “connection to others”, “validation”, and “normalization” of mental health issues has been central to participants’ experiences. The effect of this increase in connection and normalization on a person’s mental health cannot be understated. The study shows that podcasts are valued by the public as an effective medium to decrease stigma, and increase hope and connection.”With podcasts’ unique ability to offer on-demand and low-cost access, the study found that podcasts are changing attitudes to help-seeking behavior and can effectively signpost to more formal mental health services.Naoise Ó Caoilte said: “Commentators have previously expressed concern about the use of mental health podcasts, saying that listeners could utilize podcasts and forgo professional supports. In fact, our study finds that listening to mental health podcasts encouraged participants to develop a deeper sense of self-compassion and increased positive attitudes towards help-seeking behavior.”The study found that podcasts can offer a highly accessible platform for education and practical guidance.Participants contrast this accessibility with barriers they perceive in formal mental health services, particularly for those who live in rural and remote locations where there might be an absence of any service provision, long waiting lists, and high costs.“The study shows that mental health podcasts are informative with significant potential to reach people in underserved communities. Given that our data indicates that podcasts are being utilized by mental health professionals, it may be advisable that mental health-related podcasts be endorsed by professional bodies. This will allow the public to feel assured that the content is evidence-based, safe, and appropriate,” Dr Sharon Lambert said.Source-Eurekalert