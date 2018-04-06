medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Exercise may Lower Death Risk among Adult Survivors of Childhood Cancer

by Adeline Dorcas on  June 4, 2018 at 2:43 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Vigorous exercise may reduce the risk of death among adult survivors of childhood cancer, reports a new study.
Exercise may Lower Death Risk among Adult Survivors of Childhood Cancer
Exercise may Lower Death Risk among Adult Survivors of Childhood Cancer

In the general population, a healthy lifestyle that includes regular exercise is associated with a reduced risk of death. It is unknown whether that applies to adult survivors of childhood cancer who have an elevated risk of death because of the late effects of cancer treatment.

The study involved 15,450 adult survivors of cancer diagnosed before age 21 at hospitals in the United States and Canada between 1970 and 1999 and enrolled in the Childhood Cancer Survivor Study.

The study measures include self-reported vigorous exercise in metabolic equivalent task (MET) hours per week (exposures); all cause-mortality (primary outcome).

The study was an observational study. Researchers were not intervening for purposes of the study and cannot control all the natural differences that could explain the study findings.

The authors of the study were Jessica M. Scott, Ph.D., and Lee W. Jones, Ph.D., of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, and coauthors.

The study found that vigorous exercise for adult survivors of childhood cancer was associated with reductions in risk of death; in a subset of these survivors, increased exercise (an average of nearly 8 MET-hours per week) over an eight-year period was associated with a lower risk of death compared with maintaining a low level of exercise. The exercise was self-reported by a single item that evaluated only vigorous exercise which becomes the study limitation.

Our findings indicate that regular vigorous exercise, as well as an increase in exercise, is associated with significant reductions in the risk of mortality in adult survivors of childhood cancer. These findings may be of importance for the large and rapidly growing global population of adult survivors of childhood cancer at substantially higher risk of mortality due to multiple competing risks.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Related Links

Brisk Walking Improves Memory, Helps Combat Fatigue in Cancer Survivors

Brisk Walking Improves Memory, Helps Combat Fatigue in Cancer Survivors

Tiredness and declining memory are common symptoms in breast cancer survivors. Exercise can help reduce these symptoms.

Lifespan of Breast Cancer Survivors can be Increased

Lifespan of Breast Cancer Survivors can be Increased

Aerobic and resistance training aids in lowering their risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and breast cancer recurrence.

Cancer Survivors may Become Fatigued Easily

Cancer Survivors may Become Fatigued Easily

A new study finds that people with history of cancer are fatigued more quickly than those without cancer history.

Physical Activity Boosts Cognition in Breast Cancer Survivors

Physical Activity Boosts Cognition in Breast Cancer Survivors

Women who exercise have a significant improvement in cognitive processing speed and some improvements in their perceived mental abilities.

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is the cancer of white blood cells characterized by excess lymphoblasts. It is the most common of all childhood cancers and can be fatal in weeks if left untreated.

Bereavement

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Tips to Live Longer

Tips to Live Longer

Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living healthy and savoring every moment of life, read our tips to live longer

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Cancer Facts Death Facts Tips to Live Longer Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Bereavement Exercise and Fitness 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Ovarian Hyper Stimulation Syndrome (OHSS)

Ovarian Hyper Stimulation Syndrome (OHSS)

Ovarian Hyper Stimulation Syndrome is a systemic complication of fertility treatment with hormones ...

 Avatrombopag

Avatrombopag

Avatrombopag tablets for oral use were approved by the FDA in May 21, 2018 for treating ...

 21 Effects of Drinking Alcohol and How it Damages Your Body

21 Effects of Drinking Alcohol and How it Damages Your Body

Drinking alcohol in excess can cause serious health problems such as diabetes, heart disease, ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...