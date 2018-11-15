medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Alcohol & Drug Abuse News

Exercise Can Help Fight Drug Addiction

by Iswarya on  November 15, 2018 at 2:41 PM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Drug addicts who exercise are less vulnerable to the environment which remind them of their drug-related cues, reports a new mice study. The findings of the study are published in the journal ACS Omega.
Exercise Can Help Fight Drug Addiction
Exercise Can Help Fight Drug Addiction

The siren call of addictive drugs can be hard to resist, and returning to the environment where drugs were previously taken can make resistance that much harder. However, addicts who exercise appear to be less vulnerable to the impact of these environmental cues.

Re-exposure to drug-related cues, such as the location where drugs were taken, the people with whom they were taken or drug paraphernalia, can cause even recovered drug abusers to relapse.

Prior studies have shown that exercise can reduce craving and relapse in addicts, as well as mice. Although the mechanism was unknown, exercise was thought to alter the learned association between drug-related cues and the rewarding sensations of taking a drug, possibly by changing the levels of peptides in the brain. Jonathan Sweedler, Justin Rhodes and colleagues at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign decided to explore this theory by quantifying these peptide changes in mice.

Mice were given cocaine injections over four days in special chambers with a distinctive floor texture to produce a drug associated with that environment. The animals were then housed for 30 days in cages, some of which included a running wheel.

The researchers found that mice that exercised on these wheels had lower levels of brain peptides related to myelin, a substance that is thought to help fix memories in place.

Re-exposure to the cocaine-associated environment affected running and sedentary mice differently: Compared with sedentary mice, the animals with running wheels showed a reduced preference for the cocaine-associated environment.

In addition, the brains of re-exposed runners contained higher levels of hemoglobin-derived peptides, some of which are involved in cell signaling in the brain. Meanwhile, peptides derived from actin decreased in the brains of re-exposed sedentary mice. Actin is involved in learning and memory and is implicated in drug seeking. The researchers say these findings related to peptide changes will help to identify biomarkers for drug dependence and relapse.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Recommended Reading

Brain Exercises to Improve Memory

An active brain can certainly help in improving memory by strengthening the connections between neural impulses in brain.

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.

Music and Fitness / Effects of Music on Exercise

In a fitness program, music has a favourable impact on the energy, physical performance (psychophysiology), and emotions (psychology) of an individual. The tempo influences the rate of physical activity.

Pre and Post Exercise Nutrition

Exercise is a draining process and the replenishment with raw materials has to come from a proper diet. Nourishing the body with wholesome food will make it grow stronger and fitter.

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.

Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!

Simple and practically possible lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in improving our health status without actually putting much effort.

Tips to Live Longer

Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living healthy and savoring every moment of life, read our tips to live longer

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Cannabis Drug Abuse Screening Test Drug Abuse Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Signature Drug Toxicity Tips to Live Longer Exercise and Fitness Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal! Body Types and Befitting Workouts 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Swine Flu

Swine Flu

The recent 2018 'swine flu' outbreak is due to a new strain of the subtype H1N1 of the Type A ...

 Body Wraps for Slimmer

Body Wraps for Slimmer

Body wraps is an all natural remedy to slenderizing & contouring your body that not just hydrate ...

 Potassium Rich Foods

Potassium Rich Foods

Eat more potassium rich foods and lower your risk for high blood pressure and kidney stones. ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive