by Samhita Vitta on  September 23, 2020 at 3:50 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Exercise Before Menopause is Essential for Optimal Health
Small blood vessels present in the muscles of women after menopause are less likely to grow compared to young women, according to a new study.

The research study is published in the Journal of Physiology.

Exercising before menopause is important for women to develop blood vessels in muscles for muscle strength.


Aging and physical activity influence blood vessels differently in men and women. The difference is largely related to the female sex hormone estrogen.

Estrogen is protective of the heart and blood vessels in women for about half of their lives. However, at menopause, there is an abrupt permanent loss of estrogen. This loss of estrogen leads to a decline in the health of the blood vessels in women.

The researchers examined capillaries, the smallest blood vessels in the muscle. The number of capillaries in the skeletal muscle can vary. It is mainly based on how much the muscle is used, like during exercise.

Capillaries play an important role in skeletal muscle. They are crucial for skeletal muscle function, physical capacity and health because the capillaries take up nutrients and oxygen in the muscle.

Loss of capillaries in muscle can affect insulin sensitivity and lead to the development of Type II diabetes.

The researchers studied older women above 60 years old and young women around 25 years old.

The participants underwent a series of physical tests, and a small sample from their thigh muscles was collected.

Blood vessel cells and muscle cells were isolated from the biopsies for further analysis. The older women performed cycling training three times every week for 8 weeks.

The women were tested for several parameters before and after the training. Thigh muscle samples were obtained after the training to analyze capillary number and proteins.

The women were tested for fitness and several other parameters before and after the training. After the training period samples were again obtained from the thigh muscle and used for the analysis of the capillary number and specific proteins.

The researchers observed that there was no increase in capillaries when aged women completed a period of aerobic exercise like cycling, in contrast to what has been repeatedly observed in young and older men.

Aging results in loss of capillaries in the muscle in both men and women. However, it can be counteracted in men by being physically active. Women do not attain capillary growth as readily as men do.

"Another aspect that is worth highlighting is that many people doubted that older women could handle such intensive training. However, the women, who conducted the cycle exercise training (spinning training) 3 times per week for 8 weeks, with heart rates over 80% of maximal heart rate for more than 60% of the time, were excited and handled the training without problems. This underlines that the popular view of how hard women of that age can train should be revised," the researchers said.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Menopause Timing is Not Affected by Physical Activity
Risk of getting early menopause is not dependent on the level of physical activity, says study.
READ MORE
Eat More Fruits and Vegetables to Fend Off Troublesome Menopause Symptoms
Do you want to treat menopause symptoms naturally? Then, start eating a healthy diet rich in fruits and vegetables to keep bothersome menopausal symptoms at bay, suggests a new study.
READ MORE
Living Near Green Spaces may Delay Your Menopause
Does living near green spaces postpone the onset of menopause? Yes, menopause may get delayed naturally if one lives in greener neighborhoods.
READ MORE
Menopause May Up Risk of Kidney Stones
Menopause causes metabolic changes that alter urine composition and kidney stone risk.
READ MORE
Exercise and Fitness
Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.
READ MORE
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Hormone Replacement Therapy can be likened to an ‘oasis in the desert’ for women in the throes of menopause.
READ MORE
Hot Flash
The frequency of the hot flash can be from 1 to 2 two hot flashes a week to 10 or greater in a day. The silver lining is that it usually decreases over time.
READ MORE
Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!
Simple and practically possible lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in improving our health status without actually putting much effort.
READ MORE
Menopause
Menopause is defined as the state of permanent cessation of menstrual cycles (periods) for 12-months.
READ MORE
Tips to Live Longer
Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living healthy and savoring every moment of life, read our tips to live longer
READ MORE
Vaginal Bleeding
Normal vaginal bleeding begins in the early teens and goes on till a woman’s mid-life. It is the bloody discharge from the uterus during menstruation.
READ MORE
Vaginitis
Vaginal infection or vaginitis occurs due to an overgrowth of bacteria or yeast or trichomoniasis and is aggravated by chemicals, like soap and deodorants
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

More News on:

MenopauseHot FlashVaginitisDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseTips to Live LongerVaginal BleedingHormone Replacement TherapyExercise and FitnessLifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!Weight Gain After Menopause