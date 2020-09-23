Can Playing Video Games As a Child Improve Working Memory Later?

Playing video games can lead to structural changes in the brain, including increasing the size of some regions and functional changes such as activating the areas responsible for attention or visual-spatial skills. New research from the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) has shown how cognitive changes can take place even years after people stop playing.



The findings are from the article published in Frontiers in Human Neuroscience. The study involved 27 people between the ages of 18 and 40 with and without any kind of experience with video gaming.

‘Video games serve as a perfect recipe for strengthening the cognitive skills. However, these improvements only have a limited effect on performance of other activities that are not linked to video gaming.’





"People who played regularly as children performed better from the outset in processing 3D objects, although these differences were mitigated after the period of training in video gaming, when both groups showed similar levels," said Palaus.



The researchers analysed participants' cognitive skills including working memory before starting the training in video gaming, at the end of the training, and fifteen days later. The video game used was Nintendo's Super Mario 64.



The study also included 10 sessions of transcranial magnetic stimulation that is non-invasive brain stimulation through the skin without the need to get to the brain tissue that temporarily changes the brain's activity.



"It uses magnetic waves which, when applied to the surface of the skull, are able to produce electrical currents in underlying neural populations and modify their activity," explained Palaus.







said Marc Palaus, who has a PhD from the UOC.