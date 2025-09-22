A new study shows that maintaining weight loss with exercise gives the heart far greater protection than relying on the diabetes and obesity drug liraglutide. Regular movement was found to lower artery damage risk — a key trigger of heart attacks and strokes.

Maintainingthrough, rather than relying on the(a), appears to better protect adults withfrom developing— the dangerousthat triggersandThis research, conducted in adults withbut without, comes from the, and was presented at the“Our findings reveal thatis crucial to helping people living withget the fullbenefits after a substantial,” said lead author Dr Rasmus Sandsdal from theis the leading cause of death worldwide and often originates in, a chronic condition in whichandcause arteries to harden and narrow. Over time,can rupture, causing serious complications such asandcauses chronic low-grade, which can lead to(a condition in which thebecome unable to contract and relax adequately) and the development ofBothandhave been shown to reduce theoflikeand, but little is known about their impact on the development ofduringTo explore this further, Danish researchers conducted ainvolving(aged 18-65 years; 63% female) living with) who did not haveor other seriousat the start of the trial.Initially, participants were asked to adhere to aoffor 8 weeks. The 195 participants who had lost at least 5% of their(average reduction of) were randomly assigned for 1 year to one of fourstrategies:Blood levels of) and biomarkers of) were measured at three points: the start of the, the start of theperiod, and after one year. Participants also had anto measureAfter the 1-yearperiod, bothand those undergoingmaintainedNevertheless, the study found that participants who followed an(with or without) had lower levels ofcompared with non-exercising participants (average).also had a favorable impact on biomarkers of(average) compared to non-exercising participants, and reduced(average -0.024 mm).Interestingly, no differences were noted in, orbetween participants treated withand those not taking the drug.seems to confer a protective effect against the development ofin people trying to maintain. Since bothandwere successful at keepingoff, it seems thatplays an important role in mitigatingin a,” said Dr Sandsdal.benefits health in numerous ways, including improvingand increasing. These benefits collectively contribute to improved“The most important message from our findings is that, for those trying to maintainis crucial in improving long-term,” said corresponding author Professor Signe Sørensen Torekov from the. “Given the substantial societal and economic costs of, these findings underscoreas a critical component ofand.”The study had some limitations, including theand that performing the structuredoutside the support of this trial, in free-living conditions, might reduce individual adherence. The researchers note that future research should investigate the combined effects ofand newerfor treatment periods longer than one year.Source-University of Copenhagen / EASD 2025