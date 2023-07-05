About Careers MedBlog Contact us
Evolving Threat of Dengue Virus in India

by Karishma Abhishek on May 7, 2023 at 12:13 AM
Severity of the dengue virus has increased in India, as reported by a team of scientists from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), who emphasize the necessity of developing vaccines that are tailored to the country's specific strains (1).

In a multi-institutional study on dengue, published in the journal PLoS Pathogens, the scientists showed how the virus causing the disease has evolved dramatically over the last few decades in the Indian subcontinent (2).

Dengue

Dengue


Dengue is a tropical disease caused by mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus. Symptoms include fever, joint & muscle ache, fatigue, nausea and skin rash.
Cases of dengue -- a mosquito-borne viral disease -- have steadily increased in the last 50 years, predominantly in South-East Asian countries.

And yet, there are no approved vaccines against dengue in India, although some vaccines have been developed in other countries.

Severity of Dengue Virus Strains

"We were trying to understand how different the Indian variants are, and we found that they are very different from the original strains used to develop the vaccines," said Rahul Roy, Associate Professor at the Department of Chemical Engineering (CE), IISc.
Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever

Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever


Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Dengue and Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever
The team examined all available (408) genetic sequences of Indian dengue strains from infected patients collected between the years 1956 and 2018 by others as well as the team themselves.

There are four broad categories -- serotypes -- of the dengue virus (Dengue 1, 2, 3, and 4). Using computational analysis, the team examined how much each of these serotypes deviated from their ancestral sequence, from each other, and other global sequences.

"We found that the sequences are changing in a very complex fashion," Roy said.

Until 2012, the dominant strains in India were Dengue 1 and 3. But in recent years, Dengue 2 has become more dominant across the country, while Dengue 4 -- once considered the least infectious -- is now making a niche for itself in South India, the researchers found.

The team sought to investigate what factors decide which strain is the dominant one at any given time.

Understanding the Evolution of Dengue Virus

One possible factor could be Antibody-Dependent Enhancement (ADE), said Suraj Jagtap, a doctoral student at CE.

Jagtap explained that sometimes, people might be infected first with one serotype and then develop a secondary infection with a different serotype, leading to more severe symptoms.

Scientists believe that if the second serotype is similar to the first, the antibodies in the host's blood generated after the first infection bind to the new serotype and bind to immune cells called macrophages.

This proximity allows the newcomer to infect macrophages, making the infection more severe.

"We knew that ADE enhances severity, (but) we wanted to know if that can also change the evolution of dengue virus," Jagtap added.

At any given time, several strains of each serotype exist in the viral population. The antibodies generated in the human body after a primary infection provide complete protection from all serotypes for about 2-3 years. Over time, the antibody levels begin to drop, and cross-serotype protection is lost.

Fighting Back Against Dengue

The researchers propose that if the body is infected around this time by a similar -- not identical -- viral strain, then ADE kicks in, giving a huge advantage to this new strain, causing it to become the dominant strain in the population.

Such an advantage lasts for a few more years, after which the antibody levels become too low to make a difference.

"This is what is new about this paper," Roy said. "Nobody has shown such interdependence between the dengue virus and the immunity of the human population before."

This is probably why the recent Dengue 4 strains, which supplanted the Dengue 1 and 3 strains, were more similar to the latter than their own ancestral Dengue 4 strains, the researchers believe.

Such insights are possible only from studying the disease in countries like India with genomic surveillance, explained Roy, because the infection rates here have been historically high, and a huge population carries antibodies from a previous infection.

Source: IANS
Dengue Vaccine

Dengue Vaccine


Several dengue vaccines are under development. Dengvaxia, Sanofi's live-attenuated tetravalent dengue vaccine is already commercially available in 10 dengue endemic countries.
Papaya Leaves´ Juice to Increase Platelets in Dengue

Papaya Leaves´ Juice to Increase Platelets in Dengue


Carica papaya leaves juice or extract increases platelet counts in cases of dengue fever. Papaya leaves protect the bone marrow.
